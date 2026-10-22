Michael Sheen’s glass display cabinet is proof that ‘old-fashioned’ kitchen trends work in 2026 – how to get the look according to interior design experts

If there was any uncertainty about whether display cabinets were making a comeback in 2026, let Michael Sheen’s be an example that this dated trend is perfectly suited to a modern home.

You’ve probably been keeping up to date with Michael Sheen via his stint on the hit BBC show Celebrity Traitors, but I’ve also taken the opportunity to have a nosey around his social media for home decor tidbits, and I have to say his kitchen storage ideas are impressive.

If you’ve been wondering how to style a display cabinet , Michael's is a great example of how vintage storage solutions can blend seamlessly into a modern home, and how good storage can make your kitchen look more expensive .

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In a snap celebrating Mother’s Day on Instagram, what immediately jumped out to the Ideal Home team was Michael’s gorgeous arched wood display cabinets at the back of the room. I was immediately reminded of Anthropology’s cult Fern Ash Wood Marble Top Storage Cabinet (£2,498) or the more affordable Habitat Collins Arched 4 Door Display Cabinet (£370) . Although I must note that Michaels is most likely vintage.

While these types of display cabinets have typically been associated with the kitchen ideas of our grandparents, nostalgic decor has been having a major comeback across the interiors world for the past few years. Not to mention, curved display cabinets are an excellent way to add some architectural interest to a kitchen - especially if you’re a renter.

‘There’s a real misconception that all traditional furniture looks dated, but this isn’t the case at all. Michael Sheen's display cabinet is a perfect example of this. It’s got all the elements of a traditional cabinet, but with a few modern twists,’ comments Chloe Barrow, head of creative Interiors at Laura James .

‘Right now curved furniture is trending everywhere. We’re seeing it in sofas, coffee tables, and even architecturally in doorways. The way Sheen’s cabinet curves adds a brilliant modern design element to an otherwise traditional piece. Simultaneously, the wooden framing is classic. It’s a great fit for a country home or for anyone who loves the ever-popular farmhouse style, and it's definitely making its comeback.’

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(Image credit: Future PLC/ Kirsty Noble)

And Michael’s cabinet in particular works because it helps soften his kitchen-dining space, adding depth and drawing in the eye.

‘I love the arched top; it gives the cabinet an almost architectural presence, like a built-in alcove, and softens all the straight lines in the room. I also like the rich, warm wood tone against the light, neutral walls - it anchors that corner of the room and adds depth. It’s also the right size for where it is; big enough not to be engulfed in the space and still be a statement piece, but it doesn’t project out and dominate the room,’ says Laura Rich, interior designer at Furniturebox .

‘It’s classic and antique-looking, and being used to display glasses, it will reflect the light beautifully.’

How to style a glass display cabinet

An important thing to note about a glass display cabinet is that its inside will be on show (unless you opt for fluted glass), so it’s important that you keep it organised. Luckily, there are many ways to organise a kitchen cupboard - even if it is one you’ll have on display.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ David Giles)

‘Styling them properly is key, otherwise you’ll end up with chaotic cabinets on show for all your guests. I always recommend using the rule of three. For example, you might want to pop a tall wine bottle at the back and have two spirit bottles in front of various lower heights. This is going to be really pleasing to the eye, instead of shoving everything in wherever it fits as you might normally,’ says Chloe.

Laura agrees, pointing out that an open display cabinet should also be used to display items you actually want on show. In Michaels’s case this is his glassware, which works perfectly in the context of a kitchen.

‘I prefer glass-fronted cabinets to store things that I’d be happy to have on show in the house - like Michael Sheen’s glasses. It’s then aesthetic and practical, keeping things dust-free and organised, but it also turns everyday objects into something worth looking at,’ she says.

‘Glassware, bar bottles, ceramics or inherited trinkets belong in a glass-fronted cabinet. The items need to be considered to ensure the cabinet becomes a curated display. Don’t cram everything in together, though, leave a bit of breathing space on each shelf, group items by colour or height, and mix the practical with a few personal pieces.’

Shop the trend

Michael Sheen's curved glass display cabinet proves that a typically 'dated' trend can work in modern spaces. Let this be your sign to proudly display your glassware.