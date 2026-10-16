Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo’s ‘modern country’ kitchen is a masterclass in nailing a confident, luxury look – how to get the look according to interior design pros

TV personalities Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo have shown off their striking marble kitchen on Instagram, and it's a masterclass in 'confident luxury'.

This year’s kitchen trends have all focused on rich, striking colour palettes. Dramatic stone and contemporary features, and one of the best examples of this is Jamie and Sophie’s kitchen. Not only is their cooking space perfectly on trend for 2026, but it’s also a good example of the classic, quiet luxury kitchen trend , which never goes out of fashion.

If you want to nail an old money look in your kitchen, Jamie and Sophie are good examples to follow. So, I asked experts how to get the look.

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Posting a humorous video to Instagram, Jamie documented himself dancing on his kitchen worktops, but I was more impressed with the stunning design of the kitchen, which included a gorgeous blue-veined marble backsplash and table, scalloped dining chairs and cosy lighting.

‘The marble does the talking and everything else steps back. Creamy cabinetry, a planked ceiling and aged brass keep it soft. The lighting is the real clever bit: wall lights and shelf lights glowing at eye level instead of harsh spotlights overhead. That’s why it feels so warm at night rather than showroom cold. The scalloped, upholstered stools add personality against all that stone, and the handmade ceramics make it feel lived in, not just styled,’ commented Lisa Hensby, founder and creative director of Lisa Hensby Design & Build Studio .

Lisa describes the style of this couple’s kitchen as ‘Modern country with a heritage feel,’ stating there is enough drama in the stone that stops the space from looking ‘twee’. The marble is indeed a real show-stopper.

Luxury tile manufacturer Ca' Pietra supplied the tiles for the kitchen floor and says the kitchen has a ‘lovely Mediterranean influence running through the design, but with a distinctly British country-house twist.’ This isn’t the first time either the couple have opted for the brand. You can also see Ca' Pietra tiles in Sophie and Jamie’s gorgeous old money bathroom .

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‘Marble is one of those materials that will never really go out of fashion. It's been making kitchens look fabulous for centuries, and I can't see it retiring quietly anytime soon! But the secret to getting marble right is knowing what to pair it with. Too many polished, statement surfaces can make a kitchen feel a little precious, whereas introducing something softer and more characterful gives the whole room a chance to relax,’ says Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra .

‘That's what I particularly love about Jamie and Sophie's kitchen. The marble brings the glamour, but the Buscot Limestone flooring from Ca’ Pietra brings the warmth, texture and that gorgeous, lived-in feeling. The large-format flagstones have a beautifully softened, slightly weathered appearance, so rather than feeling like a brand-new kitchen where you're frightened to spill your coffee, it has the character of somewhere that's been loved for years.’

How to get the look

‘If you're trying to recreate the look, my biggest piece of advice would be to start from the floor up. Flooring occupies such a huge amount of visual space that it can completely change how everything else feels. Choose a natural limestone with warmth and variation rather than something too uniform, and don't be afraid of texture. The tumbled edges and etched finish of Buscot give it that wonderful, gently aged character which works particularly well alongside statement marble,’ says Grazzie.

‘And have a little fun with the details! In the pantry, the same Buscot limestone has been used in a smaller format with cabochon detailing, which is a lovely example of how you can give different spaces their own personality while keeping everything connected. That's the trick to a really beautiful kitchen. Not everything needs to shout for attention. Sometimes it's the quieter materials doing all the hard work.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

If you’re planning a kitchen renovation , it’s also a good idea to draw inspiration from the room, rather than trying to recreate Sophie and Jamie’s kitchen completely. Especially when you consider how your lifestyle may differ.

‘Choose one hero material and give it room. If marble everywhere isn’t in the budget, put it on the splashback or a single shelf, where you’ll see it most and wear it least,’ recommends Lisa.

‘Be honest about how you live. Marble is porous and will mark from lemon juice, red wine and, yes, the odd footprint! If you want a worktop you don’t have to worry about, a strongly veined quartz or porcelain gives you the look with far less upkeep.

‘And plan it properly from the start. Stone templating, wiring for wall lights and joinery all need agreeing before the first trade arrives, or you’ll be paying to undo work.’

Get the look

If you've been dreaming of a modern country kitchen, Sophie and Jamie's is one of the best examples you can follow.