It’s only September, but M&S’s light-up Christmas candles are already selling out – my biggest regret last year was not getting one for myself

Go, go go! It may only be September, but M&S's sell-out Christmas Light Up candles are back in stock for 2025, but you need to act fast as they’re already beginning to sell out.

I’ll often agree that Christmas comes around too early these days; however, I will put my grumbling on hold for the M&S light up candles , as these twinkling beauties are enough to get anyone in the festive spirit.

Last year, these candles initially sold out in September when the M&S Christmas shop opened, and then again after they were restocked in November. Now, back with a festive new scent and design, these candles are already flying off the shelves again. And it’s easy to see why….

Marks & Sparkle™ Paris Light Up Candle £10 at M&S It doesn't get more magical than Paris at Christmas. Featuring the iconic landmarks such as Notre-Dame, the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre, this Parisian skyline burns for 20 hours. Marks & Sparkle™ Scotland Light Up Scented Candle £10 at M&S This Scotland light up candle was also incredibly popular last year, so I don't expect it to be on the shelves for long. It features some of Scotland's most famous landmarks, and its rich, blue shade emphasises the cosy glow of the LED lights. Marks & Sparkle™ Wales Light Up Scented Candle £10 at M&S Embellished with Wales' most famous landmarks including Cardiff Castle and the Prince of Wales Bridge, this candle glows a beautiful red and gold when lit, for a look that is both festive and patriotic.

As soon as the M&S Christmas shop opened, items were already selling fast, and it appears their festive fragrances are no different. If you feel September is too early to start thinking about your Christmas decorating ideas , I’d urge you to reconsider, as I predict these candles won’t be available come December.

This year has seen a return of last year’s iconic light-up designs as well as a new Dubai candle, which has already sold out. Right now, you can shop the Paris Light Up Candle (£10) , Scotland Light Up Candle (£10) and Wales Light Up Candle (£10) .

Scented with neroli, lime and bergamot, these candles smell both luxurious and festive. Last year, I picked up the M&S Townhouse Light Up Candle (which, sadly, isn’t on the website at the moment) as a Christmas present for my boyfriend’s mum, and then spent the whole of Boxing Day wishing I’d also gotten one for myself, as it smelled so good.

A new scent is also joining the light-up candle range, the Frankincense & Myrrh Refillable Light Up Candle (£20) comes with two scented candles that slot into the light-up base, ensuring you can enjoy this stunning candle for the whole festive season.

If you picked up one of these best-selling candles last year, you can also pick up a Neroli, Lime & Bergamot Light Up Candle & Refill Set (£20) to enjoy the fragrance and sparkle effect again this year.

The Wales Light Up Christmas Candle glows a gorgeous red and gold. (Image credit: M&S)

Having seen and held the light-up candles in person, I can vouch for the fact that they look and feel (they’re quite heavy!) far more expensive than their £10 price tag, which, for a luxe-smelling candle, is a fantastic price. And of course, the light-up feature is simply magical.

When these candles are lit, it triggers LED lights between the candle and the votive to turn on and give you double the glittering glow. The LED lights are a warm, golden colour, which, coupled with the flicker of lit wicks, creates a beautifully cosy and festive atmosphere.

I won’t be making the mistake of NOT treating myself to one of these candles this year, and would suggest you do the same. Why not treat yourself to an early Christmas present this year?