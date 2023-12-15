5 clever small space ideas to steal from this stunning house on the Mews where 'Love, Actually' was filmed

There's no denying that the festive season is synonymous with Love Actually, given that it's a Christmas classic we'll never grow tired of watching. Many fans will know that Notting Hill is home to plenty of the iconic scenes in the holiday film – and there's currently a house for sale in the illustrious St Luke's Mews.

St Luke's Mews is most well-known as the place where Mark (played by Andrew Lincoln) confesses his love for Juliet (of course, played by Keira Knightley) and it's got us wanting to live out our best frazzled English woman lives.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

St Luke's Mews, Notting Hill property for sale – our favourite small space ideas

The 3 bedroom property is decked out with truly luxurious interiors, boasting quiet luxury and lighter, natural wood accents and textures that help to open up the space and make the home feel bigger.

It is currently listed on Knight Frank's website at a guide price of £2,750,000 – with a large open-plan kitchen, and living room, with bi-folding doors that flood the home with natural lighting, opening onto a lovely garden. Needless to say, she's a beauty.

So, let's take a tour through the gorgeous house and discuss how exactly it's nailed some of our favourite small space ideas.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

1. Simplified colour scheme

First things first, it's no secret that the best small living room ideas are often those that boast a simplified living room colour scheme. This house is doing just that with its tonal colour scheme, simply bringing in pops of colour through muted pinks and greens that don't distract too heavily.

When there are no sudden, abrupt changes between colours and patterns, it allows for the eye to travel more seamlessly, thus tricking us into believing a living room is much bigger than it is.

Therefore, it's no surprise that many people are also opting to follow the colour-drenching paint trend in the hopes of making a small living room look bigger.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

2. Raised furniture

Another thing we spotted with this house is its use of raised furniture to make a small room look bigger. This is because the gaps underneath the furniture allow for more light to flow around the room, thus opening up the space.

Better yet, the raised furniture used in this home matches the wood flooring, making for an even more seamless finish.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

3. Reflective kitchen splashback

Another one of our favourite small kitchen ideas has been used in this home: reflective splashbacks.

As we know, mirrors are one of the easiest ways to open up a space and make it feel bigger, so a reflective splashback lining the whole kitchen worktop is nothing less than a genius small kitchen layout we ought to keep in our back pocket.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

4. Opting for armchairs instead of a sofa

Oftentimes it's difficult to find ways to utilise a smaller nook in your home. It's not quite an alcove, but also not big enough to be your main living room. So, what choices do we have?

This home uses this smaller area perfectly, utilising armchairs as opposed to committing to the best sofa to help save on space while still allowing the space to be functional (and equally stylish).

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

5. Bistro set for a small patio

If you live in London, then you'll understand the envy of someone having their own dedicated outdoor space. Whether it be a large garden or just a smaller, personal balcony, it's certainly a luxury. But of course, it's still London at the end of the day.

This means we've got to be extra crafty with our small patio ideas, making use of slim and compact patio furniture ideas like the bistro set seen in this home.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Overall, this 3-bedroom house is ticking all the right boxes and doing all the right things in making small spaces sing. So much so we dare say it truly has us in love, actually (sorry, you know we had to say it at least once).