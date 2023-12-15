5 clever small space ideas to steal from this stunning house on the Mews where 'Love, Actually' was filmed
It's a masterclass in utilising genius tricks to make a home feel bigger
There's no denying that the festive season is synonymous with Love Actually, given that it's a Christmas classic we'll never grow tired of watching. Many fans will know that Notting Hill is home to plenty of the iconic scenes in the holiday film – and there's currently a house for sale in the illustrious St Luke's Mews.
St Luke's Mews is most well-known as the place where Mark (played by Andrew Lincoln) confesses his love for Juliet (of course, played by Keira Knightley) and it's got us wanting to live out our best frazzled English woman lives.
St Luke's Mews, Notting Hill property for sale – our favourite small space ideas
The 3 bedroom property is decked out with truly luxurious interiors, boasting quiet luxury and lighter, natural wood accents and textures that help to open up the space and make the home feel bigger.
It is currently listed on Knight Frank's website at a guide price of £2,750,000 – with a large open-plan kitchen, and living room, with bi-folding doors that flood the home with natural lighting, opening onto a lovely garden. Needless to say, she's a beauty.
So, let's take a tour through the gorgeous house and discuss how exactly it's nailed some of our favourite small space ideas.
1. Simplified colour scheme
First things first, it's no secret that the best small living room ideas are often those that boast a simplified living room colour scheme. This house is doing just that with its tonal colour scheme, simply bringing in pops of colour through muted pinks and greens that don't distract too heavily.
When there are no sudden, abrupt changes between colours and patterns, it allows for the eye to travel more seamlessly, thus tricking us into believing a living room is much bigger than it is.
Therefore, it's no surprise that many people are also opting to follow the colour-drenching paint trend in the hopes of making a small living room look bigger.
2. Raised furniture
Another thing we spotted with this house is its use of raised furniture to make a small room look bigger. This is because the gaps underneath the furniture allow for more light to flow around the room, thus opening up the space.
Better yet, the raised furniture used in this home matches the wood flooring, making for an even more seamless finish.
3. Reflective kitchen splashback
Another one of our favourite small kitchen ideas has been used in this home: reflective splashbacks.
As we know, mirrors are one of the easiest ways to open up a space and make it feel bigger, so a reflective splashback lining the whole kitchen worktop is nothing less than a genius small kitchen layout we ought to keep in our back pocket.
4. Opting for armchairs instead of a sofa
Oftentimes it's difficult to find ways to utilise a smaller nook in your home. It's not quite an alcove, but also not big enough to be your main living room. So, what choices do we have?
This home uses this smaller area perfectly, utilising armchairs as opposed to committing to the best sofa to help save on space while still allowing the space to be functional (and equally stylish).
5. Bistro set for a small patio
If you live in London, then you'll understand the envy of someone having their own dedicated outdoor space. Whether it be a large garden or just a smaller, personal balcony, it's certainly a luxury. But of course, it's still London at the end of the day.
This means we've got to be extra crafty with our small patio ideas, making use of slim and compact patio furniture ideas like the bistro set seen in this home.
Overall, this 3-bedroom house is ticking all the right boxes and doing all the right things in making small spaces sing. So much so we dare say it truly has us in love, actually (sorry, you know we had to say it at least once).
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole scrolling through any new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
