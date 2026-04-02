If I didn't already own a Simba mattress, I'd be snapping up the 'Luxe' whilst it has £500 off this week – our tester found it 'blissful' to sleep on

Simba has just launched its Easter sale, and I've spied a £500 discount on the mattress that one of our mattress reviewers recently described as 'blissful' to sleep on.

Our mattress testing expert, Jennifer, who has spent the past month sleeping on the Simba Hybrid Luxe mattress, recently dubbed it her 'new favourite mattress', and thanks to Simba's one-week sale, you can currently snap it up with a 30% discount.

If I weren't already the happy owner of a Simba mattress, then I would be very tempted to shop this deal myself.

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Simba Hybrid Luxe Mattress £1,189.30 at Simba Sleep Simba's Easter sale will save you £510 on a double of the Hybrid Luxe Mattress

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I spend a big chunk of my time testing mattresses for our guide to the best mattresses on the market, and as one of the leading mattress makers in the UK, that means I also spend a lot of time keeping up-to-date with all Simba's latest deals.

This Easter sale features some of the biggest Simba savings I've seen so far in 2026, with reductions on a par with the brand's Black Friday sales back in November 2025; an event that usually sees Simba offer its lowest sale prices of the year.

The Simba Easter sale runs from Monday, March 30th, until Monday, 6th April 2026, and although there are plenty of good savings to choose from, based on our tester Jennifer's recent rave review of the Simba Luxe Hybrid mattress, it's this £500 saving that instantly caught my eye.

(Image credit: Simba)

Now, admittedly, the Luxe mattress isn't cheap. A double normally costs £1,699 at full price. But that 30% discount brings the price down to £1,189.30, which, although still an investment, is a very welcome saving.

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The mattress that I own – the bestselling Simba Hybrid mattress – is also included in the sale. And although the saving isn't quite as big (there's 25% off the Simba Hybrid mattress, which means a double is reduced to £599.25 from £799), it is still the more affordable of the two.

However, having tested both mattresses, our reviewer Jennifer has voted the Luxe as her favourite. Namely because she likes the softer feel compared to the original Simba Hybrid. She's a side sleeper, so this makes sense as a side sleeper needs a cushioned sleep surface for the shoulder and hip to sink into.

(Image credit: Future / Jennifer Oksien)

I found the Simba Luxe a little *too* soft when I first tested it, and preferred the extra 'resistance' that the Simba Hybrid offered, but I have to admit, as I get older and more body parts start aching and complaining, the Luxe's extra cushioning that Jenny speaks so highly of is suddenly starting to sound quite appealing!

In fact, whatever kind of sleep surface your body prefers, there's an option to suit in the Simba range, and they all have good discounts this weekend. I've rounded up my top three suggestions below.

Simba Hybrid Mattress Was £799 | Now £599.25 Simba's original 25cm deep Hybrid mattress is a great all-rounder at a good price point. It's made from a mix of microsprings and foam that deliver comfort, support, and a nice amount of bounce. Simba Hybrid Pro Mattress Was £1199 | Now £899.25 The Pro feels a little firmer, and full-size springs mean it offers more support. At 28cm deep, it's also thicker than the original Hybrid, so it's a good option for heavier-weight sleepers. Simba Hybrid Luxe Mattress Was £1699 | Now £1189.30 The 31cm deep Luxe mattress offers similar support to the Pro but with an additional 'plush' layer that makes it feel softer. It's a good option for side sleepers who want cushioning for hips and shoulders.

Having tested well over twenty Simba products by this stage, I can also confirm that Simba's customer service has always been second-to-none. I've never had such good communication, as speedy a delivery, or such versatile delivery and installation options as I've experienced with Simba.

Whenever friends and family are shopping for a mattress, this is always the brand I recommend for ease, convenience, comfort, and value for money. So if you are mattress shopping this Easter, I think this sale is definitely one to have on your radar.