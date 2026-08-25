The OG washable rug brand Ruggable has teamed up with Morris & Co to bring to life unfinished William Morris sketches, marking the first original William Morris designs in more than 150 years.

Ruggable is one of the best places to buy a rug if you're looking for something that is both stylish and practical. The brand is famous for its washable rugs as well as its frequent collaborations with designers and famous brands.

This is not the brand's first collection with Morris & Co, they are already one of the best places to buy William Morris homeware . However, while previous collections have focused on the classic William Morris prints we all know and love, such as Strawberry Thief and Pimpernel, this new range is based on unfinished designs that you might not has seen before.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

Unfinished sketches from Morris and his studio were uncovered in the archives of the Huntington Library in California, and what followed is a 26-piece exclusive collection from Morris & Co and Ruggable. What is it called? The Unfinished Works Collection.

These unfinished designs gave designers a glimpse into the thought process of the iconic Arts and Crafts designer and how his iconic prints came to be. The Morris & Co design studio hand-painted and completed the designs, which you can now welcome into your home via a statement rug.

As you’d expect, the collection has brought together botanical motifs, a rich colour palette and plenty of intricate detailing. Morris & Co’s signature green colourway acts as an anchor colour throughout the collection.

My top pick is the Daisy & Oak Natural Rug in floral green and blue, which is so beautifully detailed, I’m itching to get in my home and incorporated into my bedroom ideas. With bursts of pink and red blooms over blue and green foliage, it is quintessentially William Morris, and despite being one of the archived designs, it looks wonderfully familiar.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Prices start at £109 to £1,049, and owning a Ruggable rug myself ( I have the Sonia Terra & Sage Rug in my living room), I can vouch that the quality is excellent, and they're really easy to keep clean, making it worth the price in my opinion.

I predict this timeless designs will soon become Ruggable classics. Now, which one to choose...