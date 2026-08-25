I don't know about you, but where I live, it suddenly seems to have become autumn.

Only a week ago, I was hot, sweaty, and struggling to sleep during the latest summer heatwave, and now overnight temperatures have dropped to just 6°C, and it's suddenly chilly when the sun goes down.

Little wonder, then, that savvy M&S shoppers are already snapping up the brand's latest launch: the £20 M&S Brushed Cotton Striped Bedding Set.

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Soft, cosy, and selling out in record time last year, I think this is the autumn bedding to snap up now, before the cold weather really hits, and this budget-friendly buy disappears from the shelves.

When it comes to where to buy bedding, M&S is always one of my top recommendations. However, I always think it's the brand's winter bedding that really hits the mark.

Last year, Marks & Spencer nailed one of the winter's biggest bedding trends with a sell-out brushed bedding collection that was one of the most stylish – and most affordable – ranges on the high street. And it looks like this year is going to follow suit.

The brand has just quietly dropped the first few lines of its autumn 2026 bedding collection, and this brushed cotton bedding set is already being snapped up by shoppers.

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In fact, it's one of the most shopped bedding sets on the M&S website right now, according to the brand's on-site data.

(Image credit: M&S)

I'm not surprised this set duvet cover and pillowcase set is proving so popular. To my mind, it nails the look and feel that many of us are craving after one of the hottest summers on record.

I, for one, can't wait for some cooler weather, and this is one of the first years I'm actually looking forward to getting cosy in bed as the nights draw in.

The best brushed cotton bedding is perfect for creating those cosy-core vibes. Plus, M&S has upped the cosy vibes even further by combining this tactile flannelette fabric with a traditional ticking stripe.

For me at least, the overall effect feels nostalgic, comforting, and a bit like being tucked up into bed at a favourite Nan or Grandma's house!

(Image credit: M&S)

The striped collection is available in four autumnal shades: fern green, slate blue, dove grey, and a neutral linen colourway. And right now, they're all still in stock.

However, I have a feeling they won't stay that way. Especially once the cooler weather really hits. If last year is anything to go by, I imagine sizes will start disappearing fast.

Personally, I can't imagine any cosier bedding to hunker down under this autumn. That said, M&S does have some more great winter-warmers beginning to land on site and in-store. I've rounded up a few more new-season favourites below.