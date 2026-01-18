The White Company just dropped some of the best-looking wireless wall lights I've ever seen – they're simple, stylish and effortlessly chic
Minimalists are about to go crazy for this new lighting range
The White Company has just dropped a stylish new lighting range, including some of the best-looking wireless lighting I’ve seen, and its minimalist designs are perfect for giving your home an airy refresh in 2026.
As always, The White Company’s ‘new in’ section showcases the brand's mastery at creating beautiful, luxe-looking homeware whilst remaining dedicated to a neutral colour palette. Instead of bold colourways, The White Company has used texture and shape to nail the year’s biggest lighting trends.
If you’re planning to update your home this year and are looking for the best places to buy lighting, these stylish new wall lamps should be on your list of considerations. Minimalist, understated and beautiful, they’re an easy cheat code to a stylish home.
The White Company’s lighting ideas look super chic. Take their bestselling Marlow Marble Lamp, which is beautifully understated and an easy way to nail luxe-looking homeware. These new arrivals are no exception.
My standout from the range is the Brittany Rechargeable Wall Light (£120), which is easily one of the best-looking wireless wall lights I’ve ever seen. Its vintage shape and pattern are charming, while its wireless nature means you can place it anywhere - perfect for creating a cosy reading corner.
However, it's not just stylish wall lights they've added to their range. Here is my pick of the best-looking new wall lights, lamps and ceiling lights.
If you want to create a soft, cosy glow, pleat lamps are the way to do it - plus, they're super on trend right now.
Stylish alternatives
I will agree that The White Company can be pricey, and if you’re working with a smaller budget, don’t worry, you can still achieve a luxe look on a budget. I’ve tracked down a few affordable alternatives that won’t leave a dent in your budget.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
These simplistic yet stylish lighting options can be considered a cheat code to achieving an effortlessly luxe-looking home. Your guests will be desperate to know where you got them from…
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!