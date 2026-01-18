The White Company just dropped some of the best-looking wireless wall lights I've ever seen – they're simple, stylish and effortlessly chic

Minimalists are about to go crazy for this new lighting range

Kezia Reynolds's avatar
By
published
The White company bedding and Marlow table lamp in a modern, neutral bedroom.
A bedroom featuring the Marlow Marble Teardrop Table Lamp (£175)
(Image credit: The White Company)
Jump to category:

The White Company has just dropped a stylish new lighting range, including some of the best-looking wireless lighting I’ve seen, and its minimalist designs are perfect for giving your home an airy refresh in 2026.

As always, The White Company’s ‘new in’ section showcases the brand's mastery at creating beautiful, luxe-looking homeware whilst remaining dedicated to a neutral colour palette. Instead of bold colourways, The White Company has used texture and shape to nail the year’s biggest lighting trends.

If you’re planning to update your home this year and are looking for the best places to buy lighting, these stylish new wall lamps should be on your list of considerations. Minimalist, understated and beautiful, they’re an easy cheat code to a stylish home.

Brittany Rechargeable Wall Light

This stunning Brittany Rechargeable Wall Light, is one of my favourites from the new range. It's wireless nature means it can be placed anywhere.

(Image credit: The White Company)

The White Company’s lighting ideas look super chic. Take their bestselling Marlow Marble Lamp, which is beautifully understated and an easy way to nail luxe-looking homeware. These new arrivals are no exception.

My standout from the range is the Brittany Rechargeable Wall Light (£120), which is easily one of the best-looking wireless wall lights I’ve ever seen. Its vintage shape and pattern are charming, while its wireless nature means you can place it anywhere - perfect for creating a cosy reading corner.

However, it's not just stylish wall lights they've added to their range. Here is my pick of the best-looking new wall lights, lamps and ceiling lights.

Stylish alternatives

I will agree that The White Company can be pricey, and if you’re working with a smaller budget, don’t worry, you can still achieve a luxe look on a budget. I’ve tracked down a few affordable alternatives that won’t leave a dent in your budget.

These simplistic yet stylish lighting options can be considered a cheat code to achieving an effortlessly luxe-looking home. Your guests will be desperate to know where you got them from…

Kezia Reynolds
Kezia Reynolds
News Writer

Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!