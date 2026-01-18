The White Company just dropped some of the best-looking wireless wall lights I've ever seen – they're simple, stylish and effortlessly chic

The White Company has just dropped a stylish new lighting range, including some of the best-looking wireless lighting I’ve seen, and its minimalist designs are perfect for giving your home an airy refresh in 2026.

As always, The White Company’s ‘new in’ section showcases the brand's mastery at creating beautiful, luxe-looking homeware whilst remaining dedicated to a neutral colour palette. Instead of bold colourways, The White Company has used texture and shape to nail the year’s biggest lighting trends .

If you’re planning to update your home this year and are looking for the best places to buy lighting , these stylish new wall lamps should be on your list of considerations. Minimalist, understated and beautiful, they’re an easy cheat code to a stylish home.

This stunning Brittany Rechargeable Wall Light, is one of my favourites from the new range. It's wireless nature means it can be placed anywhere. (Image credit: The White Company)

The White Company’s lighting ideas look super chic. Take their bestselling Marlow Marble Lamp , which is beautifully understated and an easy way to nail luxe-looking homeware. These new arrivals are no exception.

My standout from the range is the Brittany Rechargeable Wall Light (£120), which is easily one of the best-looking wireless wall lights I’ve ever seen. Its vintage shape and pattern are charming, while its wireless nature means you can place it anywhere - perfect for creating a cosy reading corner.

However, it's not just stylish wall lights they've added to their range. Here is my pick of the best-looking new wall lights, lamps and ceiling lights.

Stylish alternatives

I will agree that The White Company can be pricey, and if you’re working with a smaller budget, don’t worry, you can still achieve a luxe look on a budget. I’ve tracked down a few affordable alternatives that won’t leave a dent in your budget.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

ValueLights Clara Black Candlestick Table Lamp With Pleated Linen Shade £54.99 at ValueLights This stylish lamp looks very similar to the Cowley Table Lamp but costs almost half the price. DUSK Lucille Ornate Led Rechargeable Wall Light - Brass Was £40, now £34 at Dusk Dusk is one of my favourite places to buy designer-look lighting on a budget. This wireless wall lamp looks fabulous and has glowing reviews. M&S Rechargeable Ribbed Wall Light £29.50 at M&S I love these rechargeable wall lamps from M&S's new range. They look so cool and retro.

These simplistic yet stylish lighting options can be considered a cheat code to achieving an effortlessly luxe-looking home. Your guests will be desperate to know where you got them from…