I'm calling it, this gorgeous tree is replacing a traditional Christmas tree this year – and Amazon is selling one for under £50

If you’re after a Christmas tree that’s a little more understated and minimalist than the traditional style then you’ll love the trending twig trees. Most retailers are jumping on the now popular tree style but Amazon is my go-to for budget-friendly twig trees, including this Netta 6ft Birch Pre-lit Twig Tree. And thanks to Amazon Prime Day deals, it’s now available for less than £50.

Some of the best artificial Christmas trees I've seen this year have in fact been twig trees, from the John Lewis Christmas shop opening where I got to see the retailer's indoor/outdoor pre-lit twig tree IRL to perusing Next's website and stumbling across the brand's twig Christmas tree which comes in a black, more traditionally shaped version or a gold one as well.

Netta 6ft Birch Twig Tree Was £59.99 Now £49.99 at Amazon The birch tree design means you can use this twig tree as decor all year round, both indoors and outdoors. And currently selling for just under £50, this is by far the most affordable take on the twig tree trend. Next Twig Light 6ft Pre Lit Christmas Tree £165 at Next I love this design for its more traditional Christmas tree shape. And the fact it also comes in an adorable 3ft version which you can place on top of a sideboard. John Lewis Indoor/Outdoor Pre-lit Twig Tree £179 at John Lewis This twig tree is perhaps the most unique design I've come across and I'm obsessed with the fluffy cascading branches with diffused lights. Standing at 6ft tall, it can also be used both indoors and ourdoors.

But while those two twig trees in particular are beautiful and stylish, Amazon’s take on the Christmas tree trend is chic while also being budget-friendly. And it’s popular with customers as over 50 have been sold in the space of a month and boasting over 400 five-star reviews already.

One existing customer wrote, 'This gorgeous tree is replacing a traditional Christmas tree this year and it’s fitted the bill perfectly now it’s got its baubles on. Spent 30 minutes fiddling with the branches to make it look full but it was worth it.'

Last year, the twig Christmas tree trend was already rising in popularity, especially thanks to the incredibly well priced Aldi twig tree. But I predict that this year, this Scandinavian look will be more sought after as I’ve already been seeing it popping up all over.

(Image credit: Future/Rebecca Knight)

Why should you invest in the Amazon twig tree?

Apart from the aesthetic benefits, twig trees in general are also perfect for small rooms due to their space-saving design.

But when it comes to this particular twig tree, many customers praise it because it can be used as year-long decor due to the birch tree style.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

It’s also a pre-lit tree, equipped with 160 LED lights and eight different light settings. And it features a smart feature of staying on for eight hours a day and then automatically switching itself off for the next 16 hours to make your life easier.

And I think we can all use a little bit of that, especially during the festive season.