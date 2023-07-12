7 refills I’m stocking up on this Amazon Prime Day to save me some serious money in the long run

No house would be a home without the appliances that put a smile on your face. From the coffee machine that motivates you to get up in the morning to the air purifier that sucks the wet dog smell from your living room, these appliances can make all the difference.

But these things wouldn’t be the same without refillable filters, pods, bags, and more. And this Amazon Prime Day is your chance to stock up so you’re never short on these products ever again. From the 11th to the 12th of July 2023 only, you can grab a deal and bulk buy everything from hot tub filters to hoover bags, and save some serious money in the long run.

After all, there’s no better time to buy a 6-month supply for a fraction of the usual price.

7 refills I’m stocking up on this Amazon Prime Day

As someone who works from home full-time, my appliances are in constant use. And take it from me, there’s nothing more annoying than realising you’ve run out of coffee pods before a big deadline.

To save myself that heartache, I take full advantage of Amazon Prime Day every year. I stock up on these essential refills and store them away for when I need them, and rest easy knowing that my BBQ will be ready to fire up as soon as the clock turns 5 on a Friday. Or maybe a Wednesday if it’s been a tough week.

BRITA MAXTRA+ Water Filter Cartridges (6 Pack) | Was £35.60 Now £23.27 at Amazon If your days of drinking straight from the tap are behind you, you might rely on your water filter jug to bring you clean and uncontaminated water every day. And no water filter jug would be able to do its job without the cartridges. These water filter cartridges are compatible with all Brita jugs, and as each filter lasts around 4 weeks, you can grab 6 months of these cartridges with a 35% discount this Amazon Prime Day.

UniBond AERO 360° Moisture Absorber Refill Tab (2 Pack) | Was £6 Now £4.99 at Amazon No home is safe from excess moisture, and those who have a problem with damp or mould would definitely benefit from a dehumidifier . But if you have smaller problem areas and want that extra piece of mind, UniBond AERO 360 refill tabs have got you covered. These refill tabs are designed to last up to 3 months, and will absorb excess moisture in the air and neutralise bad smells in your home. So, it’s always good to have a pack (or 5) on hand so you never run out.

ROSSO CAFFÈ Nespresso Compatible Coffee Pods (80 Pack) | Was £39.99 Now £31.99 at Amazon If you can barely function before your morning coffee, one the best coffee machines on the market would be the perfect addition to your home. But you can take away the fear of missing out on coffee by stocking up on coffee pods this Amazon Prime Day. This pack of 80 ROSSO CAFFÈ Reserve Edition Coffee Pods offers 8 different varieties, and is on sale right now - coming in at just 40p a cup.

Haoheng Hot Tub Filter Cartridges (2 Pack) | Was £11.99 Now £9.59 at Amazon A hot tub can be a welcome addition to your garden, but it’s important to stay on top of your hot tub maintenance. Never be without hot tub filter cartridges by bulk buying this Amazon Prime Day - especially as this 2 pack has a 20% discount. These cartridges are compatible with multiple hot tub brands and sizes, including the best-selling Lay-Z-Spa’s Miami, Vegas, Monaco, and Palm Springs tubs.

Bekith Disposable Barbecue Trays (30 Pack) | Was £25.99 Now £21.24 at Amazon If you’re already in full summer mode, you may have already fired up the BBQ and invited your friends and family around for a garden party. But are you running low on disposable BBQ trays? This 30-pack is currently on sale, and each tray will set you back just 35p each. With the British weather being so unpredictable, it’s always a good idea to have these trays on hand. You just never know when the right BBQ weather will strike.

Ecoblaze Natural Firelighters (200 Pack) | Was £18.49 Now £14.98 on Amazon Whether you have a log burner in your living room, a BBQ in the garden, or even a pizza oven on the patio, firelighters can come in extremely handy. This 200-pack of eco firelighters will ensure that you never have to fumble around for that lone pack of matches from 1989 ever again. Currently, you could save 19% on these firelighters in the Amazon Prime Day deals. And that 19% could go towards the booze for your next garden party.

Miele Compatible Vacuum Dust Bag (12 Pack) | Was £22.99 Now £17.83 at Amazon The best vacuum cleaners come in so many shapes and sizes, and some require dust bags. But you don’t want to be caught short without some of these bags handy, so you’ll be happy to know that this 12-pack is in the Amazon Prime Day deals. These vacuum dust bags are compatible with the Miele Complete C3 Cat & Dog Vacuum , which we rate an incredible 4 stars out of 5. And with a 22% discount, how could you resist?

With so many savings to take advantage of, you best believe that we’lll be stocking up on these refills this Amazon Prime Day. Not only will we save some serious cash, but we’ll also be able to rest easy knowing that we’re set for the next few months.

So, will you be jumping on the refill bandwagon this Amazon Prime Day?