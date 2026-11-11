5 things I learned from getting my favourite chair professionally reupholstered – my dated cocktail chair was given the ultimate glow-up

In 2018, I picked up a yellow velvet cocktail chair for my first flat out of university. It was the first piece of furniture I ever owned and my pride and joy in a room filled with landlord furniture. Fast forward almost eight years, and my home decor tastes have evolved; the velvet chair that once seemed glamorous looked a little dated and grey after five house moves, and it didn't look right in my home anymore.

I was still sentimentally very attached to it and couldn't bear to let it go, so it seemed like a prime candidate for an upcycled furniture idea. But while I've tried my hand at a spot of upholstery at home on old stools, after mixed results, I decided that I needed the professionals to help me tackle a chair.

I'd always been curious about reupholstering furniture to give sofas or a battered old armchair a new lease of life, but I didn't know what getting it done professionally actually involved, from cost to timelines. So when Plumbs offered to help me get it professionally reupholstered, I jumped at the opportunity

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Plumbs is a family-run company that operates across the UK and specialises in reupholstery, sofa covers, curtains, blinds and shutters. They transformed my tired old cocktail chair into something that looks like it came from a high-end store. This is what I learnt from the process and the advice I'd have for anyone considering it.

1. It's a door-to-door service

What I loved most about the whole process with Plumbs was that I didn't have to leave my home. A local consultant came to my house with books and books of fabric samples. They checked that the piece was suitable for reupholstering and helped me choose the best fabric from over 800 choices.

It was a huge plus getting to see the fabrics in situ in my home. It helped me realise I still loved the yellow colour of my chair; it just needed a material and pattern update.

Image 1 of 2 Before (Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight) After (Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

The collection and drop-off were also unbelievably easy. Everything was arranged over the phone, which gave me extra reassurance about handing over such a sentimental piece of furniture. A very friendly man with a van picked up the chair at an agreed time; I was sent a message when they were an hour away so I could get the chair ready.

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It was the same process when it was returned to me; it was carried into my home, the wrapping removed and taken away. I was surprised to find that it was miles easier than actually going out and buying a new armchair.

2. It cost more than a new high street chair

The main thing that surprised me about the whole process was the cost. Getting something reupholstered isn't cheap; my small cocktail chair cost £928. That works out slightly higher than buying a new armchair at John Lewis.

But what I got for that price was a chair made fully bespoke to my tastes that still holds lots of sentimental value. When I saw the finished chair in person, I understood the cost breakdown more; a lot of care and craftsmanship goes into it. The seat had been transformed to feel more comfortable, and the striped fabric I'd chosen was all perfectly lined-up stripes across each seam, something you wouldn't get on the high street.

The price will vary based on style and size of furniture, fabric choice and any offers that are around at the time, like the Plumbs Black Friday sale, which is offering 25% off reupholstery right now. I would say this is a process best used on high-quality furniture that would cost more to replace. I was also tipped off that reupholstering a couple of pieces or a sofa usually works out more cost-effective than a small piece like my chair.

(Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

3. It takes around 12 weeks

The whole process was remarkably speedy, given the lead times I've seen on made-to-order sofas. It took just over 12 weeks from consultation to drop-off.

I had to wait a few weeks for a suitable collection slot, as they try to group pickups from the same area together (it's the same for delivery). I wasn't available for some of the earlier pickup dates; otherwise, I would have received my finished chair even quicker.

4. It will look like a new piece of furniture

(Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

I joke that I reupholstered my yellow armchair in yellow, but it does look like a completely new chair. I'll fess up and admit that while my chair was hugely sentimental to me, it was nothing special in design-wise. It cost me £60 from Homebase, and I was terrified it would get to the workshop and be deemed not worth reupholstering. Instead, it returned home looking like one of the chairs I'd been lusting after at high-end stores.

I was delighted by the contrast piping that the consultant recommended; it was a stylish extra design touch I hadn't considered. It was also much comfier to sit on, so I've found it a new home as one of my living room seating ideas rather than hiding it away in the bedroom.

5. It comes with a five-year warranty

This won't apply to all professional reupholsters, but if you go via Plumbs, their reupholstery service comes with a five-year quality guarantee. That is impressive, as most of the furniture I've purchased for my home, including my sofa, has come with just a two-year warranty as standard. These pieces of furniture have been restored to last for many more years to come; another plus that justifies the upfront cost.

Get the look

Here are a few of the stripey armchairs I considered before deciding to reupholster my chair with Plumbs.

I've been so impressed with the work done on my cocktail chair. It was a sentimental chair that already fit in my home, it just needed a new look. But if you're looking for a new furniture shape, size or a whole new style it might be worth going down the new route.

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