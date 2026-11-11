Lidl is selling a luxury heated throw for under £25 – it will keep you warm and cosy, without driving up your energy bills

Lid’s Black Friday Event kicks off on Thursday (12 November), but we're most excited about the inclusion of a budget-friendly heated throw.

It’s pretty cold right now, and if you don’t want to rely on your central heating to stay warm, choosing one of the best heated blankets or throws is a clever (and more affordable) way to stay toasty this winter.

From Thursday, Lidl will be selling the Silentnight Luxury Throw for just £24.99, making it the most affordable place to shop for this throw that I’ve seen.

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During winter, I swear by my Silentnight Electric Blanket (£35, Argos) and Dunelm Teddy Bedding (£20 for a double set) to keep cosy on cold nights. However, I have been considering adding a heated throw to my living room to help me keep warm during the day.

Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor Amy Lockwood invested in the Dreamland Luxury Throw and swears by it for keeping warm during winter, whether that's snuggled up on the sofa or wrapped around her when working. And since then, I’ve been looking to get my hands on a similar model.

The Silentnight Luxury Throw is on sale at Lidl, reduced from £44.99 to £24.99, making it one of the most affordable heated throws I’ve seen. This machine-washable throw offers a fast heat-up time and nine different heat settings. It’s incredibly soft to the touch and will heat up in minutes, too. As with all heated blankets, you should switch it off before you go to bed, but this blanket features an auto shut-off feature after two hours as a precaution.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maxwell Attenborough)

Electric blankets and throws are cheap to run and effective at keeping you warm, and the Silentnight Luxury Heated Throw has thousands of glowing reviews on Amazon singing its praises, so you can trust that Lidl is offering more than just a low price with this deal.

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‘Really comfortable heated throw and perfect for keeping warm on colder evenings. The fleece feels soft and cosy, and it heats up nicely without taking too long. Easy to use and a good size for relaxing on the sofa. Very happy with it,’ says one review.

‘Lovely and soft. Heats up well with a great range of temperatures. Perfect for snuggling on the sofa in winter and will help keep the heating bill down. Husband loved it so he bought his own! Definitely recommend,’ says another.

SILENTNIGHT Hotel Collection Electric Blanket - Double £39.99 at Lidl This electric blanket is also part of Lidl's Black Friday Event. You'll find it for £60 at Argos, making this another great deal! Reviews say it offers full bed coverage, quick heating, and soft comfort. Dreamland Dreamland Snuggle Up Heated Grey Throw - Large £50 at Argos With six temperature settings and a super-speedy five-minute heat-up time, this is the best heated throw we've tested at Ideal Home. It is velvet-soft and has a detachable socket, so you can use it as a normal throw, too. GlamHaus Glamhaus Electric Fleece Over Blanket Large 160 X 130cm - Toasted Almond Was £39.99, now £26.99 at Lakeland I love the stylish look of this throw. It has nine temperature controls and nine timer settings for optimum comfort. It's also machine washable, and reviews praise its quality and effectiveness.

If you haven't already invested in a heated throw, this Lidl offer is too good to miss.