George Home has convinced me to celebrate ‘Pinkmas’ this year – 6 playful pink pieces to inspire fun in your home

Sorry, Christmas, George Home is replacing you with Pinkmas, as traditional colourways have been kicked to the curb and all things pink have been embraced.

Pink Christmas decor trends every year as a playful maximalist Christmas trend , and this year, George Home has proved, in spades, that they got the memo. From bedding and cushions to crockery and even trinket dishes, George Home’s pink palette is perfect for putting a playful spin on the festivities.

The pink colour trend is nothing new and instead reflects a wider, whimsical trend, whereby we're looking to make our festive decorations more characterful and quirky. This year we've seen Merrymaxxing break out as a popular way to bring whimsy to our homes, and pink is just another branch of this playful maximalism.

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You don't have to drench everything in pink either - unless you want to, of course. A few pink accents, such as a few pink bows for your tree, or even a garland for your stairs, can introduce the colour to your decor without going overboard. So, I’ve rounded up my six favourite pink pieces from George Home’s Christmas collections that will bring some joy into your home.

Pink is surprisingly festive and versatile; however, if you're nervous about using it within your Christmas decorating ideas, opting for a pink festive bedding set is a fun way to embrace the trend in the privacy of your own bedroom, away from the rest of your decor.

Are you willing to embrace pink Christmas decor? I think I am...

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