I’ve just given my festive decorations a pre-Christmas declutter – and this is what I’m doing to ensure they don’t go to waste

I know that, traditionally, you should put your Christmas decorations up on the first Sunday of Advent. But we don’t follow those traditions in my house, as I like to add festive cheer to my home in mid-to-late November - and only after I’ve given my decorations some proper care and attention.

After all, as Ideal Home’s storage and organisation obsessive, I can’t enjoy myself unless my home is as tidy and clutter-free as I can make it (without my home feeling like a museum). And when you add festive trees, baubles, and other decorations into the mix, it’s easy for a house to feel overwhelmed with stuff.

But while there’s a lot to be said for decluttering Christmas decorations after Christmas , I often find decluttering before Christmas even more beneficial. Professional organisers also say it’s a must for a successful festive season, and the good news is there are many ways to breathe new life into these unwanted decorations, too.

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Why you should declutter Christmas decorations before Christmas

Like most people, I store my Christmas decorations in the loft - in proper decoration storage that protects and organises them year-round. And as Shannon Murphy, Professional Organiser and Founder of Simpl Living Co , explains, ‘When you bring your Christmas decorations down from the loft or out of storage, it’s the perfect opportunity to give them a proper edit before decorating your home.’

As decorations are items we collect, inherit, and often hoard for years, you’ll likely come across festive additions you no longer like. Some may also be broken, or no longer suit your tastes or style. Yet, many of us still buy more.

Kate Dufton, Professional Organiser and Declutterer at Ace Your Space , explains, ‘It’s easy to get caught up in buying new decorations each year, but by taking everything out and having a proper look through, you can avoid buying duplicates or extras you don’t really need.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Nassima Rothacker)

Personally, I struggle to resist the urge to buy new festive decor - especially as my tastes change as I get older - which is why I use the one-in-one-out rule around this time of year. This means that for every decoration I declutter, I allow myself to buy a new one.

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Kate adds that this ‘also gives you time to pass on any unwanted decorations so someone else can enjoy them this Christmas, rather than sitting in a box taking up valuable space in your home.’

But decluttering decorations before Christmas isn’t just about space. It’s also about practicality and preventing headaches. Kate says, ‘I always advise my clients to get their decorations out early to avoid any last-minute issues. Start by checking that your Christmas lights work and you don’t have any damaged or broken decorations. There’s nothing more frustrating than discovering broken lights just when you’ve decided to put the tree up.’

What to do with unwanted Christmas decorations

If you take Kate and Shannon’s advice to declutter your Christmas decorations before Christmas, there are plenty of options for what to do with them so they don’t go to waste.

1. Take them to the charity shop

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

One of the best ways to ensure your unwanted Christmas decorations don’t go to waste is to donate them to charity shops . If you plan to do this, now is the ideal time to declutter.

Shannon explains, ‘The timing of this decluttering is important. Donating unwanted decorations to charity shops before Christmas means they can be put out for sale while people are actively looking for festive items. Many charity shops create their Christmas displays and sell decorations during this period, whereas donations made after Christmas may need to be stored for almost 11 months before they can be sold again.’

Just be mindful not to dump your rubbish on charity shops. In most cases, they will happily take unbroken, undamaged Christmas decorations, but they can’t accept anything that’s broken, faulty, or potentially dangerous.

2. Host a ‘swap’ evening

Just because you don’t want your Christmas decorations doesn’t mean others close to you won’t want them, which is why I love Kate’s idea of hosting a ‘swap’ evening for your unwanted Christmas decorations.

She explains, ‘Another lovely way to give unwanted decorations a new home is to organise a swap evening with friends. Ask everyone to bring along any decorations they no longer want. It’s a great way to find something different without spending any money, while giving your old decorations a chance to be enjoyed by someone else.’

This works in everyone’s favour, and is very similar to the ‘purge party’ concept that many people make the most of during their spring and summer clear-outs.

3. Donate to community groups

(Image credit: Future PLC/Allison Lovett)

When getting rid of items after a declutter, charity shops are generally the most popular recipients - but they’re not the only ones who would benefit from your unwanted Christmas decorations. Other community groups may want them too.

Shannon says, ‘Consider local community groups, homeless shelters or refugee centres, which may welcome decorations to make their spaces feel more festive. The aim is to give things another life rather than simply putting them away for another year.’

However, you should never assume they want everything you have to give. It’s always a good idea to contact them before you drop off your Christmas decorations to make sure they want them and can use them.

4. Consider upcycling them

I’m a huge fan of upcycling, and a recent death in the family means that I’ve just inherited a lot of old-fashioned Christmas decorations that aren’t quite my style - but still have a lot of sentimental value. So, with a little bit of creativity, I’m hoping to keep them and zhush them up a bit.

Kate says that this is a great way to give old decorations a new lease of life. ‘Rather than buying new baubles, could you transform the old ones you already have? I sometimes make this into a fun craft activity for my children, painting old baubles or trying new techniques such as marbling. Some of our favourite decorations have been created this way,’ she says.

One of the biggest Christmas decor trends right now is handmade, crafty decorations, so adding this DIY touch will be right on trend, too.

5. Recycle them

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

If you come across broken Christmas decorations, don’t assume they should go straight into the bin. This is especially true if you want to get rid of Christmas lights .

Kate explains, ‘Rather than putting everything in the bin, check what can be recycled. Start by checking www.recyclenow.com , as it’s a useful place to find out how to recycle different items and where to take them.’

She adds, ‘Christmas lights are classed as ‘small electrical items' and can be recycled at your local recycling centre. Some electrical retailers also offer recycling facilities, so it’s worth checking on the Recycle Now app.’ This way, they won't go to landfill, and the materials will be used elsewhere.

How to store what's left

MaidMAX Christmas Bauble Storage Box With Adjustable Dividers £32.99 at Amazon UK Once you've decided which baubles to keep, you can store them safely in this bauble box. It can hold up to 64 baubles and will keep them protected in the loft. Dunelm Wreath Storage Bag £7 at Dunelm Check Amazon £7 at Dunelm To store and organise your wreaths and garlands, a zip-up bag like this is a must - especially if it has smaller components that could become damaged if not stored properly. Holiday Cheer Christmas Tree Storage Bag – Heavy Duty £28.68 at Amazon UK If you don't have your Christmas tree's original box, a heavy-duty storage bag like this can work as an impressive alternative. This one can store trees up to 9ft tall.

Will you be decluttering your Christmas decorations before you put them up?

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