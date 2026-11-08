As part of my job as Bathrooms Editor at Ideal Home, I spend a great deal of time gazing longingly at some of the most beautiful spaces out there. And when doing so, it's only natural that you start to draw connections across what all of these bathrooms have in common.

In 2026, and heading into 2027, there's a big bathroom trend that's standing out. Gone are the days of super sleek shiny bathroom units - antique furniture is back in.

While we've seen mid-century furniture, French antiques and Victorian kitchenware rise in popularity throughout our homes, bathrooms can be a harder place to incorporate old-school style. However, it's one of the easiest ways to make a practical space feel warm, inviting and instantly characterful.

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(Image credit: BC Designs / Darren Chung / @katy_at_the_manor)

When it comes to designing a bathroom, it often feels like a game of Tetris to try to fit all of the essentials in. They're rarely large rooms, so squeezing in the necessary toilet with a shower, bath (if you're lucky) , and then, storage, is no mean feat.

So often, we resort to modern wall-hung units or budget-friendly freestanding shelving units that solve a problem, but don't necessary add to a particular aesthetic. It's easy to just think 'job done' when it comes to bathroom storage, but this results in a room that feels higgildy piggildy and uninspiring.

The answer, however, to making a big aesthetic impact with minimal effort lies in antique furniture.

(Image credit: Ripples)

Vintage finds come into their own in a bathroom. Often already a little bit worn in, you're not too worried about how they're going to wear with time, and often the aged look only adds to a design.

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From antique basin units that are screaming out for a beautiful ceramic sink, rustic chests of drawers and of course, vintage sanitaryware sets, ther are so many ways to make the most out of secondhand finds in a washroom. Not only is it a sustainable choice, but a smart one too when it comes to adding in plenty of character.

'I like a bathroom that gives you a reason to stay once you have finished washing. An antique chest of drawers you have spent months hunting down brings a personal attachment to the room. We put so much thought into whether a bath will be comfortable, and the space around it deserves the same attention. You want to enjoy being there, including when the bath is empty,' explains Keeley Sutcliffe, design manager at BC Designs.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

One of my favourite, and one of the easiest, ways to incorporate antique furniture is via an antique chest of drawers. You can find these really easily, and they don't have to cost a fortune at all.

Whether you choose to convert it into a basin unit or keep for additional storage, these are character-packed pieces that are also super practical.

'Converting an antique chest of drawers into a vanity is particularly satisfying because something you love earns its keep every day. I would be quite protective of the details that attracted you to it, though,' Keeley says.

'If the basin covers almost the entire top and accommodating the plumbing means losing all the drawers, I would keep looking for a better partnership. The basin needs to suit the proportions of the furniture, leaving enough of the original piece visible for you to appreciate why you chose it.'

(Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

Of course, it doesn't stop there - you can find some great deals on sanitaryware secondhand, too.

'A boat bath is a particularly good companion because its shape belongs comfortably in both traditional and contemporary interiors. Those raised ends have a generosity that suits an antique piece, while the smooth, uninterrupted sides keep the overall effect fresh,' Keeley continues.

'Traditional brassware in brushed brass makes the connection, with a curved spout and crosshead handles picking up on the furniture’s craftsmanship. That warm, softly brushed finish sits beautifully against aged timber, giving the room a richness that makes you want to spend time in it.'

As Keeley explains above, you don't need to opt to find everything antique, as long as there's a thread woven between the pieces that ties them together.

Shop the look

RevivalFurnitureUK Bathroom Vanity Unit £995 at Etsy This beautiful bathroom vanity unit has the perfect amount of storage, while keeping the bottom open for a spacious look. Brownsantiquesa Old Pine Washstand £145 at Etsy For a super traditional look, try a washstand for storing towels or bathroom products. MagpiesVintageShop Antique Marble Washstand Bathroom Vanity Stand £395 at Etsy This small vanity stand is ideal for bijou bathrooms without losing storage space.

The start of autumn is the perfect time for a bathroom refresh - these budget bathroom ideas will provide plenty of inspiration for affordable updates.