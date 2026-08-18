You'd never know this luxe-looking living room was transformed on a budget with Facebook Marketplace finds and clever design ideas

The perfect living room isn't built overnight, especially not when you're working with a budget. Even the smartest DIYer needs a few years to transform a room into somewhere special that is both stylish and comfortable. That was the case for Laura Deller, a DIY and interiors content creator, who over the course of a few years turned her problematic living room into a luxe-looking space using upcycled furniture ideas and clever design tricks.

When Laura, author of Nailed It - The Essential Guide to DIY, first moved in, she knew the living room was going to be a tricky project. It had very low windows she couldn't position any furniture in front of, which meant one whole wall of the room wasn't usable.

'The room was also heavily artexed and had very limited electrical outlets; a full replaster and rewire was needed too,' she explained. But that didn't stop Laura from dreaming big.

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(Image credit: Laura Deller)

'I have been obsessed with the idea of built-in living room storage for a long time,' explains Laura. 'The four-metre living room wall felt like the perfect space for a statement cabinet. I have fallen in love with arches and wanted to add a colour-drenched piece that would be practical but also really make a statement.'

Because a lot of work was needed, Laura decided to do the renovation as and when budget allowed, to get the room replastered professionally and the windows resized first.

(Image credit: Laura Deller)

The work started in 2020, the room was replastered and the log burner installed. 'We then decorated and added flooring before finalising the furniture in 2021. I built in the arched cabinetry in 2023 and then chose to paint the woodwork in its colour in 2024 – a sign that finding your style takes time. I have introduced more eclectic pieces and personal keepsakes over the years too,' says Laura who documented the transformation on her Instagram @houseprojectuk.

Laura loves how it looks now: 'For guests, there is plenty of space, and as it's firstly a family space, hardwearing furniture was important.'

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(Image credit: Laura Deller)

'A moody blue was always the intended colour scheme and Farrow & Ball's Inchrya Blue had the edge,' says Laura. 'I loved how it paired so well with neutrals but could also handle rich rusts, mustards and greens too.'

In six years, Laura still adores her blue living room colour choice, 'Cocooning in the deep blue was a bold move but one I love. It instantly gave it a mood and it is a colour I have not tired of in 6 years. Probably because it changes in the light and with the seasons.'

(Image credit: Laura Deller)

One of Laura's favourite pieces is the log burner, 'I love the fireplace – the statement log burner gives it a cosy ambience and is the central feature, which is what I wanted over the TV.'

Previously it was where the old gas fire was and Laura tiled the inset and hearth in monochrome circle tiles. For similar try B&Q's Top Ceramics light grey Victorian porcelain tile pattern matt floor and wall tile, £1.99 for a sample.

(Image credit: Laura Deller)

Because the budget was not endless, the TV cabinet, sideboard and coffee table were all upcycled pieces of furniture.

'As the room was a completely new renovation, but in a 70s house, I didn’t want the space to feel too ‘new’ – so I sourced upcycled pieces, and the mid-century coffee table was a Facebook Marketplace freebie to bring in some contrast.



The flooring is actually a laminate herringbone from Floormonster. It has been very hardwearing and was much more affordable than other types I had looked at,' explains Laura. For similar, try B&Q's GoodHome Chesterfield light oak effect herringbone laminate flooring, £15.66 for 0.87 metres.

Next up was a large rug to zone the seating area; have a look at Dunelm's Boho 5413 rug that's currently on offer.

'To bring colour and pattern, the striped Beatrice Folkestone stripe snuggle chair from Dunelm was added,' says Laura.

Get the look

Amazon Costway 78cm Round 2-Tier Coffee Table £94.95 on Amazon This glass topped round coffee table is similar to Laura's and has a solid wood frame. John Lewis Redoma Cushion, Caramel Check Amazon £50 at John Lewis This velvet cushion will be striking on a neutral sofa, it also comes in avocado, oyster and blue.

Amazon Modern Chandelier Light Fixture, Four Light £21.99 on Amazon This great value mid-century modern style chandelier has arms that can rotate 180 degrees so you can position them where you like.

'We splurged on getting the room replastered professionally, but saved on the decorating, cabinetry and upcycles.

For me, this room looks fresh and vibrant in the summer sun, but equally cosy and warm during the winter. It is a space where we relax, watch TV and spend time as a family,' shares Laura.