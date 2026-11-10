Sofa armrest trays are an ingenious invention which is great in theory. The thing that I always find when confronted with one is that they are usually quite ugly. And if they’re not, they’re pricey. But this doesn’t apply to the new IKEA KRAMHULT armrest tray which is practical, stylish and budget-friendly – selling for only £5 a pop.

Armrest trays are a perfect small living room idea if you don’t have space for a side table to rest your morning coffee or afternoon cup of tea on. But even in living spaces that are on the bigger side, they’re a handy addition that will make your lounging and TV watching all the more comfortable as you don’t reach over or pretty much move at all to get your mug or TV remote from the coffee table.

I first came across the recently launched IKEA KRAMPHULT armrest tray through the viral Instagram reel of @millastori. I was instantly impressed with the aesthetically pleasing look of this modern living room idea, the affordable price point and the customisable element of the design.

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(Image credit: IKEA)

Available in two colourways, I’m a fan of the aubergine version (which IKEA calls dark lilac-red) rather than the plain white. But both colourways come with the same features. For one, you can adjust the width of the base depending on the size of your sofa so that it fits perfectly. And it will be compatible with the majority of sofas out there.

While I personally prefer the sleek, unadorned look of the armrest tray, there’s also an option to purchase it with additional accessories for your sofa necessities. There is an option to get it with a pen holder, with hooks to hang small essentials on or with a grey felt storage basket for things like a book or a tablet. Getting the tray with these extras added on top will set you back only £10.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Armrest tray alternatives

Castlery Sofa Armrest Table £139 at Castlery As already mentioned, most of the nicer looking sofa trays are on the pricier side, including this £139 dsign from Castlery. Available in three wood finishes, this tray is also adjustable and it comes with a slot for a laptop or a magazine. Amazon Bamboo Sofa Arm Tray Table with Walnut Finish Was £24.26 Now £22.91 at Amazon There are two things I like about this particular armrest tray - the dark walnut stain finish and the raised edges of the tray which prefer things from easily falling off. Maison Des Cadeaux Bamboo Sofa Arm Tray Was £19.99 Now £18.70 at B&Q This bamboo tray from B&Q even comes with several dedicated compartments which is impressive in itself. That way, your laptop or tablet has its designated place, as does your mug and your remote control.

Similarly to this Dunelm bedside pocket organiser which banishes clutter from your bedside table, this IKEA armrest tray will do the same for your living room and your coffee table. And for mere £5, it’s a bargain if you ask me. What are your thoughts – is this IKEA sofa tray a yay or a nay?

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