It’s part of my job as Ideal Home’s Room Decor Editor to try new sofas all the time. Since I try out so many sofas on a regular basis, I’m not easily impressed. But there have been a few recent sofa launches that have stopped me in my tracks.

From August onwards, it’s prime time for me to test out new sofas as so many of them tend to be released right now. If you’re currently looking for your next best sofa, now’s one of the best times to buy a sofa, as so many new and exciting designs are dropping around this time, as well as the fact that many of the existing styles have Black Friday deals on.

So if you are in the market for a new sofa, I strongly advise you not to make any purchases before reading this: my round-up of the best sofa launches of the last few months.

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1. Ligne Roset Marsala sofa

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

Ligne Roset is the brand behind the design classic that is the Togo sofa, available at Heal’s, which can be found in many celebrities’ homes. This September, the brand brought back another one of its designs originally released in the early 1970s – the Ligne Roset Marsala sofa.

The Marsala was designed by the same designer as the Togo, Michel Ducaroy, who was Ligne Roset’s legendary head of the design department for three decades, from 1954. And the Marsala sofa’s similarities to the Togo are very apparent. But the Marsala is more structured, equipped with an exposed wooden frame which extends to the sofa legs so the design is lifted off the ground, unlike the Togo, which is very low profile.

I got to see the old/new sofa design at the Decorex showcase this September, and I was very impressed with the high comfort levels, as well as the sleek, almost modern look of the sofa despite the fact that it originates in the 70s.

Ligne Roset Marsala Medium settee without arms £4681 at Ligne Roset

2. Schplendid Edie sofa

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

Schplendid is a sustainable sofa brand that only launched last year. And I included it in my impressive sofa launches then, too. With a year under its belt, the brand recognised a gap in its offering for small living room-friendly sofas.

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That’s why starting this October, Schplendid is launching a handful of new sofa styles with a lower footprint. And the incredibly pretty Edie sofa is my favourite. I don’t often describe sofas as pretty but that’s exactly what this sofa is with its vintage-inspired, gently curved shape and pleated skirt.

Its slim profile, straight back and narrower seat make sure that the sofa works in tighter spaces. Yet, at the same time, it doesn’t take away from its comfort levels, as I still found it to be super comfy and lounging-worthy. It’s also a loose cover sofa which means you can remove the covers, wash them and even change them for other ones if you so choose. And I’m so here for that!

Schplendid Edie three seater sofa in Skye light linen £2760 at Schplendid

While at Schplendid’s London showroom, I also got an early preview of the Humphrey sofa which is set to officially launch at the beginning of January (on the 11th January, to be exact). While the Humphrey also features a vintage-style silhouette with curved armrests and a skirt, the sofa as a whole has a more angular look. But it feels softer than the Edie, as its cushions are filled with goose down and feather. Meanwhile, the Edie’s fixed seat and back cushioning is filled with coconut husk, natural rubber latex and wool, as well as hand-tied springs on the seat.

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

3. West Elm x Pierce & Ward

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

This season, West Elm collaborated with interior design duo Pierce & Ward for the second time. The homeware and furniture collection has been a huge success, as many of the pieces are currently on back order. I’m a big fan of the entire range, including the two sofas.

I got to try them both at West Elm’s London store the other day and was impressed with both. The Bentwood sofa is one of the best mid-century style sofas, and it’s an excellent option if you’re working with minimal space. It could even work as a bench for somewhere like the hallway or a similarly tight and/or narrow space.

Meanwhile, the Curved arm sofa stands out exactly for that detail it’s named after – the stylish wave-shaped armrests. But the amber-coloured chenille upholstery also makes it stand out - yes, there’s only one upholstery option available - while the soft yet bouncy feel of the seat makes it very lounge-able indeed.

4. John Lewis Elara and Dimple sofas

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

As soon as I entered the John Lewis autumn/winter 2026 collection press preview, I was struck by the new modular sofa that took centre stage at the showcase. If you know me, you know I’m a big fan of modular sofas. So the new John Lewis Elara sofa is very much up my street.

But not just because it’s modular. The generous deep and wide seats also make it so inviting to lounge on, while the three different widths of the modules available - medium, large and grand - makes this sofa style even more customisable.

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

The Elara was the hero piece of the event. But I was also impressed by the equally as new and fresh John Lewis Dimple sofa, named after the ‘dimple’ design on the side of the sofa which makes it look just as pillowy and soft as it feels.

John LEwis Elara Grand Corner Chaise Sofa in Easy Clean Soft Boucle Natural £4199 at John Lewis John Lewis Dimple Large 3 Seater Sofa in Easy Clean Cotton Linen Blend Soft Blue £2499 at John Lewis

5. Swyft Model 18 sofa

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

Swyft is the UK’s favourite quick delivery sofa brand. I regularly feature Swyft’s Model 03 modular sofa as I think it’s a great sofa option. But this August, Swyft launched its first loose-cover sofa, Model 18. And it’s gone straight to the top of my list of Swyft favourites.

The covers are fully removable and machine washable which makes care for your sofa much easier and more convenient. This also means that if you ever want to change the look of your sofa, all you need to do is get a new set of covers to swap them out, rather than getting a whole new sofa.

Model 18 is also one of Swyft’s softer feel sofas so it’s really comfortable to sit on.

6. BoConcept x Claudio Bellini Paraggi sofa

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

Sofa designs that are flexible, multipurpose and clever and which make their owners’ lives easier tend to get high scores from me. So when I heard that BoConcept’s dropped a new modular sofa with adjustable back and armrests, designed by Claudio Bellini, I had to try it out.

You might recognise Claudio Bellini’s name as his father, also designer Mario Bellini, is responsible for one of the most iconic sofa designs in history – the Camaleonda sofa for B&B Italia (available at Chaplins Furniture) which you can find in many a celebrity’s home, including Sophie Turner’s and Joe Jonas’ former home.

The Paraggi sofa by Claudio Bellini is a great open plan living room sofa idea as it’s quite sizable, especially if you opt for the big chaise – and the modular design also fits open-plan spaces well. The sofa design is inspired by the feeling of being embraced which is where the arms come in. If you have them in their default position, the sofa feels very cocooning. But if you want to watch TV or read a book and rest your head on the armrest, you can easily adjust it which is genius in my opinion.

The one downside? It's a very pricey sofa.

7. MADE x Barbican Sweep sofa

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

MADE’s collaboration with the Barbican is one of my favourite partnerships of this year. The pairing of the two just makes so much sense and they work so well together. And I thoroughly enjoy the retro aesthetic of the resulting range.

When the collection first dropped, I was initially drawn to the patterned Avalon sofa in the Balcony woven jacquard upholstery. But once I got to see the pieces IRL, I was actually really impressed with the Sweep sofa, available at Next.

I really like the exposed chrome frame which extends from the sofa legs to the armrests. And the arms even come with built-in sofa armrest trays in contrasting dark wood where you can rest a cup of tea or a book. It’s a small detail but one that will make a world of difference, especially in a small lounge.

MADE x Barbican Sweep Natural Sofa £1099 at Next

Which one of these new and impressive sofas is your favourite?