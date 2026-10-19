Very's cosy LED house decorations that will give your home a gorgeous Hygge glow – 6 festive picks to add to your Christmas decor
This adorable trend is perfect for creating a snug environment at home
Very’s Christmas shop is open, and one thing they have done exceptionally well this year is a range of light-up houses. With many adorable designs on offer, it’s among the best festive decor I’ve seen this year to give your home a cosy glow.
Light-up houses have been a popular Christmas decor trend for the past few years. The mini ceramic house trend began in 2023 and, inspired by Scandi styles, is used to adorn windowsills, adding another cosy glow to festive decor.
If you’ve been wondering where to buy light-up houses this year, Very has some of the best options. Here are my top six picks.
Which piece is your favourite?
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Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!