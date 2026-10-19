Very's cosy LED house decorations that will give your home a gorgeous Hygge glow – 6 festive picks to add to your Christmas decor

Very’s Christmas shop is open, and one thing they have done exceptionally well this year is a range of light-up houses. With many adorable designs on offer, it’s among the best festive decor I’ve seen this year to give your home a cosy glow.

Light-up houses have been a popular Christmas decor trend for the past few years. The mini ceramic house trend began in 2023 and, inspired by Scandi styles, is used to adorn windowsills, adding another cosy glow to festive decor.

If you’ve been wondering where to buy light-up houses this year, Very has some of the best options. Here are my top six picks.

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The Very Collection Set of 3 Led Wooden House Christmas Decorations - White £12 at very.co.uk Light-up houses are typically ceramic, but I love the rustic, traditional look you get with this wooden variation. The Very Collection Set of 2 Ceramic House Tealight Holder Christmas Decorations - Multi £18 at very.co.uk Simply pop in a tealight and watch your home glow. Why not choose a scented tealight for an extra festive layer. The Very Collection Prelit Wooden Christmas Village Decoration £35 at very.co.uk Why stop at a light-up house when you can have a light-up village? Add this quaint scene to your windowsill and incorporate another layer of festive glow to your decor. The Very Collection Set of 2 Light Up Ceramic Beige Houses Christmas Decoration £18 at very.co.uk I love the beige colourway of these ceramic houses. Not only will it suit most decor schemes, but it also reminds me of a gingerbread house. The Very Collection Set of 6 Ceramics House Christmas Tree Baubles £20 at very.co.uk These baubles may be my favourite pick. These stunning houses are so chic, and allows you to embrace the Scandi trend across your decor - not just on flat surfaces. The Very Collection Rotating House Scene With Music Christmas Decoration £23 at very.co.uk If you're looking for a showstopper, this light-up wintery scene also plays festive music as a finishing touch.

Which piece is your favourite?

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