IKEA’s whimsical Christmas lamps add so much character and charm to your decor – 6 quirky picks to add to your home this festive season
Make your home glow
IKEA has been a festive treasure trove when it comes to Christmas lighting this year - and these are my favourite quirky picks to add some whimsy to your festive decor.
Folk-style decor has emerged as one of the biggest Christmas trends for 2026, and IKEA’s Christmas lighting collections have been one of the best places to shop for this style. However, there are also a few more ‘quirky’ options on sale that are perfect for achieving a traditional yet individual look.
From a glowing paper snowman to a light-up wooden reindeer, here are the IKEA lights that will inject personality into your Christmas decorating ideas this year.
It’s no secret that I’ve been loving IKEA’s Christmas decorations this year. Their LED Christmas tree is a brilliant alternative to one of the best artificial Christmas trees if you're short on space, while their range of fairy lights, paper stars and novelty lighting options means every style is well catered to.
My top pick is the Battery-Operated Reindeer (£12), which, like Rudolph, has a glowing red nose. Its wood finish makes this piece of decor look like a traditional children's toy. It’s playful, festive and fun, perfect for adding the finishing touches to your decor. Alternatively, here are the rest of my six picks.
If you still need whimsical inspiration, here are a few more quirky designs I've found that you can shop online.
Alternatives
It may only be October, but IKEA has me excited for hanging those Christmas lights.
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Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!