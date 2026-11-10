Dunelm is selling the cutest beaded Christmas tree decorations – 6 whimsical picks to add extra sparkle to your home

Back in July, I previewed Dunelm’s autumn, winter, and Christmas collections in person, and since then the brand’s beaded baubles and tree decorations have been living rent-free in my head. Now it's December, and it's finally socially acceptable to start buying decorations. I’ve rounded up my favourite examples to add to your tree.

This year, Dunelm has proved it’s the underrated place to shop for Christmas decorations , offering affordable and stylish designs for every taste. And while the latest Christmas trends lean whimsical, beaded decorations are the perfect way to stay on trend and add a little glitz to your setup.

Beaded decor has stolen my heart this festive period, and Dunelm is one of the best places to shop for it. Here are my top picks to add to your Christmas Tree this year.

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Beaded decorations work well because the extra sparkle is perfect for catching the light from your Christmas lights. Because of this, I'd pair them with more natural decor, such as pine cones and ribbons. Bolder styles like tinsel may overwhelm your beaded decor.

I also think these decorations work well standing alone on your tree. If you have a particular interest, a hobby bauble mixed in with your typical decor acts as a fun nod to your personality - why not get one for each family member?

Beaded decorations might be my favourite style this Christmas. Which pick is your favourite?

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