When thinking about Christmas candles, I bet the last place you look is Argos. But you should seriously reconsider, as their range of Christmas candles for 2026 is as fun as they are affordable - here’s six you don’t want to miss.

The best candles , especially Christmas candles, can be expensive. And considering that many of us only bring out festive candles as decorative items for just one month of the year, I’m not convinced we should be paying tens of pounds for the privilege.

Luckily, Argos Home’s Christmas candles marry affordability and style. I’ve rounded up my favourites that will make your home look and smell more festive this year.

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(Image credit: Future PL/ Carolyn Barber)

I look forward to seeing different high street brands’ interpretations of Christmas candles every year. For the longest time, M&S’s cult light-up candles were my favourites, but Argos’ new Small Robin Gel Candle (£20) might have taken the crown.

With a burn time of 20 hours, this gel candle is designed to create a ‘beautiful luminous effect’ as the candle light is reflected through the gel in the vessel. Essentially, you can expect it to look extra twinkly.

Robin Christmas decor has been a breakout trend for 2026, and this Argos Home candle is a choice you want to embrace the trend. Depicting two robins sitting in the foliage, the design looks hand-drawn, giving it a traditional, almost handmade look that perfectly complements more nostalgic Christmas decorations.

It has a ‘Christmas Spice’ scent, which means it has notes of mandarin, cinnamon and clove. Expect it to smell sweet, yet a little spicy. It’s a quintessential festive scent that smells just like Christmas in a jar.

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Argos Home Argos Home Christmas Small Robin Gel Candle - Christmas Spice £20 at Argos This candle has a beautiful soft glow, and paired with the nation's favourite songbird, I think it is onto a winner. Argos Home Argos Home Christmas Stalwarth Bell Medium Jar Candle - Christmas Spice £14 at Argos Shaped ike a Christmas bell, this statement candle has notes of cinnamon, clove, vanilla, honey and citrus fruits for a deliciously sweet festive fragrance. Argos Home Christmas Extra Large Inclusion Multiwick Candle - Christmas Spice £25 at Argos Inclusion candles are a must for any Christmas tablescape and this one offers 80 hours of burn time to get you through the festive period. Argos Home Christmas Gingerbread House Candle - the Night Before Christmas £6 at Argos Do you want your home to smell like freshly baked cookeies? Of course, and what better vessel than this beautiful gingerbread house. Argos Home Post Box Shaped Medium Candle - Christmas Spice £8 at Argos This novelty candle delivers aromatic notes of cinnamon, clove and vanilla, sweetened with honey and citrus. I love it's cheerful robin perched on the lid as well as the traditional post box design. Argos Home Medium Pack of 2 Tree Dinner Taper Candles - Unscented £7 at Argos Taper candles are an easy way to elevate a dinner table, and these tree-shaoed candles are sure way to elevate your festive dining table. They're a brilliant price, too.

I love a Christmas candle to give my home a festive atmosphere, and Argos Home's are both stylish and affordable. Which one is your favourite?