I can’t believe how good Argos Home’s Christmas candles look and smell – 6 festive picks to give your home a magical glow
It's Christmas candle season
When thinking about Christmas candles, I bet the last place you look is Argos. But you should seriously reconsider, as their range of Christmas candles for 2026 is as fun as they are affordable - here’s six you don’t want to miss.
The best candles, especially Christmas candles, can be expensive. And considering that many of us only bring out festive candles as decorative items for just one month of the year, I’m not convinced we should be paying tens of pounds for the privilege.
Luckily, Argos Home’s Christmas candles marry affordability and style. I’ve rounded up my favourites that will make your home look and smell more festive this year.
I look forward to seeing different high street brands’ interpretations of Christmas candles every year. For the longest time, M&S’s cult light-up candles were my favourites, but Argos’ new Small Robin Gel Candle (£20) might have taken the crown.
With a burn time of 20 hours, this gel candle is designed to create a ‘beautiful luminous effect’ as the candle light is reflected through the gel in the vessel. Essentially, you can expect it to look extra twinkly.
Robin Christmas decor has been a breakout trend for 2026, and this Argos Home candle is a choice you want to embrace the trend. Depicting two robins sitting in the foliage, the design looks hand-drawn, giving it a traditional, almost handmade look that perfectly complements more nostalgic Christmas decorations.
It has a ‘Christmas Spice’ scent, which means it has notes of mandarin, cinnamon and clove. Expect it to smell sweet, yet a little spicy. It’s a quintessential festive scent that smells just like Christmas in a jar.
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I love a Christmas candle to give my home a festive atmosphere, and Argos Home's are both stylish and affordable. Which one is your favourite?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!