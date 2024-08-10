These bathroom tile alternatives will give you an equally on-trend look - without the hassle of grout

When renovating a bathroom, wall protection will be at the top of your agenda - especially for areas around the bath and shower. But if you're not a fan of traditional tiles, you might wonder what bathroom tile alternatives are available.

Although bathroom tiles offer so much versatility when it comes to creating a design you love - whether it's super minimal with white metro tiles or a Meditteranean-inspired mosaic, they can also be a hassle to install. You'll need to know how to tile a wall if you want to try your hand at some DIY, plus learning how to grout otherwise it's a case of calling in a professional.

If this doesn't seem up your street and you're not entirely sold on using tiles then don't worry - there are a number of practical options that will still make your bathroom functional for everyday use while also providing a healthy dose of style.

1. Wall panels

(Image credit: Crosswater)

Bathroom wall panels are one of the most affordable alternatives to tiles, and they easily fill an entire wall with minimal effort. They're available in a multitude of different styles, so whether you want a wood-effect panel to create a soothing look or want to amp up a luxury scheme with marble, there will be a panel to suit your taste.

Wall panels are also cheaper than tiles, so if you're looking to cut costs on your bathroom renovation without impacting your sanitaryware or fittings, this is a great way to create a similar look for less.

'Thanks to modern innovation and design, today’s wall panels are high-performing products, and have become a considered choice for bathroom projects, rather than simply an alternative to tiles. Innovation in bathroom wall panel delivery means that finishes such as marble, granite, wood and tile effect can be replicated to provide a cost-effective, sustainable alternative to these materials,' explains Lidia Cetrangolo, marketing manager at Grant Westfield.

2. Marble

(Image credit: Future PLC)

It's hard to find anyone who would pass up a premium marble surface - they're dramatic, super luxurious and will make a bathroom feel like a hotel-inspired sanctuary. Marble bathroom ideas also make a great alternative to tiles as they will stand the test of time - marble is generally an investment but if you're going to stay put in your home for a while then it might be worth it.

If cared for correctly, marble can last for decades and is resistant to mould, chips and fading. It does take regular upkeep to maintain the sleek look including regular re-sealing. It's also heavy so you might not want to cover an entire wall in it - a small splash of a statement-veined look will go a long way.

Other types of natural stone, including quartz and granite, also make stunning alternatives to tiles. You'll need an expert fitter to install it, but you can guarantee the wow factor with this look.

3. Wallpaper

(Image credit: Future PLC)

'It’s often believed that you can’t use wallpaper in a bathroom, however with the right preparation, application, and maintenance wallpaper can be a fairly easy and inexpensive way to add some colour or personality to this space.' explains Chelsea Clark, head of marketing at Lust Home.

Bathroom wallpaper can be an excellent solution to tiles. The impact is just as dramatic and is a great way of adding lots of pattern to a room, plus with the added benefit of being able to change it around much more easily. There are many water-resistant wallpapers on the market too which will give you peace of mind when wallpapering a space with limited ventilation, like a cloakroom. We love this selection of splash-proof wallpapers from Graham & Brown which offer a huge range of patterns.

4. Paint

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

Bathroom paint ideas might seem an obvious choice, but it's also one that isn't often recommended for bathrooms where moisture is at an all-time high. However, there are a number of ways to incorporate paint as a tile alternative.

You will want to add a more practical surface directly around splash zones, but fot the most part paint can be the way you make an impact in the design. Specialised moisture-resistant paint like this option from Dulux will give you peace of mind that your paint isn't going to instantly chip and peel when humidity is high.

You'll need to prepare the walls properly, make sure to use a primer, and ensure the bathroom is well-ventilated, but otherwise you can have full creative control when it comes to choosing a colourful scheme. We love colour drenching in a bathroom for a statement look that completely envelops you.

FAQs

What is the best material for shower walls with no grout?

Let's face it, grouting can be a real faff. It takes time and if you're not into DIY then you'll need to call in a professional, adding costs onto your renovation project. Also grouting can get dirty over time and if your space isn't well ventilated, mouldy too. In short, if tiles are the look you're after then it will entirely worth the extra work, but if you're not fussed then there are other materials out there.

Your best bet for a simple shower idea is to stick to PVC wall panels - they're water-resistant and can be installed in one easy application, pulling your entire bathroom look together quickly. The single-slab design is also super easy to clean - no need to get a toothbrush out to scrub the grout.

Which tile alternative takes your fancy?