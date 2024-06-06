QVC is selling a Dyson fan for under £200 – it's the cheapest we've seen it but the offer only lasts for 24 hours
The iconic fan can be yours for a steal, you just need to move quickly
It's just about as rare as things can get – for one day only you can pick up one of the iconic Dyson bladeless fans for a whopping 43% off.
One of the go-to names for the best fans, usually the only downside of a Dyson is the price, which for today isn't an issue. The Dyson bladeless fan QVC deal offers the Dyson Cool AM07 Bladeless Tower Fan for only £199.98, compared to its usual price of £349.99.
As the cherry on top of this mega deal, if you've never shopped at QVC before you can nab an extra £5 off with the code FIVE4U, meaning that you can pick up your Dyson fan for only £194.98.
The Dyson bladeless fan QVC deal
For one day and one day only this iconic fan is on offer for 43% off – grab it now before the heatwave hits!
As this summer is set to be both one of the hottest and wettest around, we're trying to get set for temperature control before the Great British Summer fully kicks off. Since the cost to run a fan is minimal, they're ideal to keep your home as cool as you need without worrying about the electricity bill. And with 10 airflow settings, the Dyson AM07 can be controlled to go as strong or as delicate as the day requires.
Dyson fans are undoubtedly the most iconic cooling devices around – they work well and they look good while doing it. The AM07 is a classic model, a sleek and chic fan with all the slick extras Dyson are known for.
I have a very similar Dyson bladeless fan myself, and I'll never stop being delighted at how satisfying all the features are, like the curved remote that's magnetised so it sits on top of the fan, meaning it never gets lost. And cleaning the fan couldn't be easier, as unlike a traditional fan you're not battling grilles and blades.
The smooth oscillation up to 70º also means that an entire room can be cooled, so if your family is sitting all around the space, everyone will benefit.
Since Dyson fans are so light and easy to carry, you'll be able to move them from room to room as needed. So if it's in your bedroom to help you drift off in a heatwave, you can use the nifty seep timer which you can program to turn the fan off after a chosen period of time - from 15 minutes to up to 9 hours.
So for today and today only – pick up this hot weather saviour and, let's be honest, total status symbol for nearly half off.
