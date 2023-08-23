Yes, Carrie and Aidan's stylish bed in And Just Like That is from IKEA!

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

And just like that, we're obsessed with Carrie's bed.

Fans of the Sex And The City spinoff will undoubtedly have been far too busy obsessing over season 2's romance between Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) to jot down bedroom ideas.

This writer herself, in fact, was far too busy tweeting about whether the couple will go the distance before she realised that she'd accidentally stumbled upon some majorly modern bedroom decor inspiration in the form of a Scandi-chic bed...

(Image credit: HBO Max)

And one available from IKEA, no less!

And Just Like That, and Carrie's IKEA bed

An undisputed fashion icon, when Carrie Bradshaw gives something her stamp of approval, you better believe we pay attention.

So, while she and Aidan are technically renting their love nest from the ever-divisive Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), Carrie's bed has rocketed its way to the top of our list of seriously romantic bedroom ideas.

Check it out:

I may riot if they break Carrie and Aidan up AGAIN in this season’s #AJLT finale. Please, TV gods, please don’t do it. Look how happy she looks when he walks in the room 😭 pic.twitter.com/ywoFJqeJY1August 23, 2023 See more

Carrie's bed – aka the BJÖRKSNÄS king-size bed from IKEA – ticks off all of those classic Scandi interiors must-haves.

It's understated and minimalist, for starters, thanks to its light neutral colour palette. It's beautifully crafted, too – and, best of all, it is seriously functional. And not just because there’s plenty of space under the bed for storage boxes, either.

Oh no; we're far more interested in that unusual twist on the old fashioned cushioned headboard. It gives this cheap bedroom decor a certain je ne sais quois, no?

Buy Carrie's bed for yourself:

The BJÖRKSNÄS bed IKEA, £499 The BJÖRKSNÄS bed – forevermore to be known as Carrie's bed from And Just Like That – has been so beautifully crafted that you could even place it in the middle of the room to create impact.

Carrie's bed has proven popular with the Ideal Home team, not least of all deputy editor Rebecca Knight, who really loves that aforementioned headboard.

'It looks really cool and modern,' she says.

Cleverly, Rebecca adds that 'you could always hack that same effect using seat cushions if you want to choose an even cheaper bed frame.'

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Rebecca is bang on the money with this idea: the KUDDARNA cushions (also available at IKEA) are just £7 a pop, and incredibly easy to tie onto a wooden or metal bed frame – even if it's a single bed.

Which means, yes, you can get the Carrie effect, no matter your sleeping arrangements.

Still, we couldn't help but wonder: will Carrie's bed and its minimalist style win the hearts of Ideal Home readers, or will they prefer the maximalist bedroom trend favoured by Dawn French? Only time will tell, we suppose...

In the meantime, maybe it's worth giving your shoe storage a Carrie Bradshaw-worthy makeover, eh?

And Just Like That season 2 airs weekly every Thursday on Sky Comedy and NOW and on HBO Max in the US.