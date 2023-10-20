This TikTok viral Habitat bedding is the perfect Piglet in Bed dupe that we're adding to basket instantly
Gingham is the print of the season
The temperature has officially dropped which can only mean one thing - getting our homes, and beds, ready for cosy season. With dark cold evenings on the horizon, now is the time to make sure the space you relax in is as inviting as possible, and this Habitat gingham bedding will be the autum bedroom decor you've been dreaming of.
The duvet set has recently gone viral on TikTok with people rushing to their local Sainsburys to bag it, and at only £24 for a double, we can see why. It's affordable enough to justify adding to your weekly shop to spruce up your bedroom decor and the best part? It's a great dupe for the ever-Instagrammable Piglet in Bed green gingham set.
The linen bedding brand is famous for its stunning patterns and colourways that make your bedroom feel as snug as, well, a piglet in a bed. However, they do come at a cost. With the double duvet and pillowcases (sold separately) adding up to an eye-watering £248, it's safe to say that we've been on the hunt to find an option that offers the same aesthetic, for a fraction of the cost. Habitat certainly got the memo, so take a look at the bedding you'll have to be dragged out of this winter.
Habitat green gingham bedding set
When it comes to figuring out where to buy bedding, we think the high street is a guaranteed safe bet. Duvet sets can really start to increase price wise, so shopping at places such as Habitat, Dunelm, George Home, and John Lewis can help you find affordable and high quality options.
After all, as well as being within your budget, you need a bedding set to be made of comfortable, breathable material and it needs to be able to wash well, so you don't have to replace it after months of regular use.
And of course, it helps that this Habitat green gingham option is effortlessly cool too. If you're on the hunt for
Habitat has also recently released a dupe of the MADE Haru sofa bed, so you can finish off the look with the perfect gingham duvet set to truly give your guests the ulimate staycation.
Now is definitely the time to made the most of gingham too. 'In the past couple of years gingham bedding has slowly infiltrated the mainstream, first being adopted by independent and designer labels and now picked up by the highstreet,' says our Ecommerce Editor, Amy Lockwood. 'This Habitat gingham bedding set does what Habitat does best - trend-led style at an affordable price point.'
Our favourite gingham bedding sets
Gingham is definitely the print of the season. It's the perfect autumnal addition and it will easily take you into the festive season too, without needing to purchase a Christmas-specific bedding set. Here are our top picks of gingham bedding sets from the high street.
If Scandi bedroom decor is your thing, then this natural-toned gingham bedding set will fit the bill. It has the perfect balance of pared-back with pattern, making it an easy segue from all-white.
Christmas bedding that you can use all year round? Sign us up. This red gingham duvet set is the colour of the season but still remains effortlessly chic.
Although I love the beige shade for an all-year round option, I'm stuck between a red or green option for the perfect festive touch. Why not get prepared early and enjoy it for longer?
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the best interior ideas and news. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).
-
Condensing vs non condensing boilers – we explain the differences between the two
There is a clear winner for energy efficiency and eco-credentials…
By Amy Hunt
-
This £10 dehumidifier has over 25,000 five-star reviews on Amazon – we're already fans too
This clever gadget gets rid of damp and condensation in your home – it uses no electricity and costs less than £10!
By Sara Hesikova
-
KitchenAid is taking on Le Creuset with an elegant modern spin on the cast iron dish
And it's right on time for the festive hosting season
By Jullia Joson