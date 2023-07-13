IKEA is selling the ultimate Barbie-inspired bed – and it's only around for a short time
Build your little one their Barbie dreamland with this limited edition bed frame
Our favourite budget flat-pack hero, IKEA, is selling a Barbie-inspired bed that we're kind of obsessed with – and it won't be around for long so if it's caught your eye like it has us, you better act quickly.
With the release of the Barbie movie fast approaching, releasing in cinemas on the 21st of July, it's pretty hard to go anywhere without hearing the words 'Barbiecore' within a mile radius. It seems like everybody is finally honing in on their obsession with pink, and we have to admit, we love it.
It's safe to say that pink is definitely having a moment, and if you're a little intimidated to go all the way with following the bright pink paint trends, this muted number is an alternative worth considering so you can stay in the loop with home decor trends without straying too far from your comfort zone.
IKEA MINNEN pink bed frame
With so many 'Barbiecore' home decor items hitting the shelves and being spoken about everywhere on social media, if there's one that's guaranteed to let you dip your toes into this fabulous pink phenomenon while still remaining timeless, it's got to be this bed frame.
IKEA's MINNEN bed frame retails at £129 and comes in both a light pink and white colourway that's bound to be the perfect addition to a small kids' bedroom idea.
MINNEN Ext Bed Frame with Slatted Bed Base, Light Pink | £129.00 at IKEA
This light pink bed is only available in the IKEA range for a limited time. Pair it with the sweetest heart-patterned duvet covers from IKEA's BARNDRÖM textile collection, and you're well on your way to a Barbie dreamland.
The bed frame is designed to 'grow with your child' and can be extended to suit whichever stage of life they may be in, and we're confident it's a headboard idea that'll age seamlessly with them for a future-proof kids' room. Now that I look back, had I not 'grown out of pink' when I was younger, it's a bed that I would've absolutely adored during my childhood.
IKEA say this bed frame won't be around for long, so if it's something that you fancy, we recommend you to act quickly while it's early so you don't end up regretting it later on. I mean, who wouldn't want a pink bed frame?
And for those of you lucky ducks who do manage to get their hands on this limited-edition gem, you can definitely say that you're living in a Barbie world, after all.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole scrolling through any new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
