Kate Hudson's bedroom nails this moody, anti-quiet luxury trend that blends opulence and comfort
The Knives Out star's boudoir decor screams moody maximalism
Dark maximalism is an increasingly welcomed interior trend in our homes, embracing a moody and Art Deco aesthetic that exudes luxury – and seeing actress Kate Hudson pioneering this alternative bedroom trend undercutting the usual quiet luxury look is giving us all the feels.
The Knives Out star took to Instagram to share with fans how she's decorated her home for the holidays, giving us a glimpse into her gorgeous boudoir which embraces a moodier bedroom colour scheme and dark bedroom lighting accents.
'Kate's boudoir decor screams moody maximalism with her use of rich textures beneath the towering gothic candelabrum,' begins design consultant, Eleanor Taylor-Roberts. 'Kate has achieved this aesthetic through considered layering, harmoniously fusing exaggerated opulence with comfort.'
A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)
A photo posted by on
Kate's bedroom is certainly a force to be reckoned with, and we can't help but be all eyes on her grand chandelier and fringed Art Deco-inspired lampshades – she's even brought in the slogan homeware trend with her choice of throw pillows.
The space achieves its purpose in generating depth and ambience, without being too much as some maximalist design choices can sometimes be.
'The dark maximalism trend can look extremely sophisticated and elegant if it is executed correctly,' says Sahar Saffari, senior designer at Hi-Spec Design.
Senior designer, Sahar Saffari has worked at Hi-Spec Design for over 17 years. She studied Fine Art and Architecture in Tehran. She was also a lecturer of History and Drawing at two universities before moving to the UK in 2004. She spends a lot of time in Spain, which helps with her creative work.
'You should have a colour palette to work from, for example, you don't want to only have black walls, black furniture, and black accessories,' continues Sahar, 'instead, you can contrast between greys, blacks, dark woods, and gold or brass accessories.' Just as Kate has done in her bedroom design.
Eleanor continues, 'Opting for jewel-toned hues such as a deep emerald or ruby – adjacent to classic gold accents – is an effective mechanism of injecting a dark maximalist wave into the home.'
'Veer towards velvets versus more standard fabric choices, and embrace high culture – musical scores, treasures accumulated from travels, collectable artworks and literature instantly add a pop of enchantment to a space,' assures Eleanor.
All the above is almost akin to the dark Victorian decor trend, which champions the use of vintage-inspired decor and a heavy focus on the use of dark wood within interiors.
Shop the dark maximalism trend
Sahar continues, 'The great thing about using darker wood is that it brings warmth into a space, and with any darker room, you can risk the space looking uninviting.'
Therefore, it's no wonder we're so in awe at Kate Hudson's bedroom as it nails the concept of both moody and cosy themes coexisting within one space.
It looks lived-in, inviting, and exactly what we ought to keep on our radar as far as cosy festive bedroom designs go.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole scrolling through any new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
-
10 guest room daybed ideas that will transform even the smallest space into a chic bedroom
Tight on space in your guest room? A daybed could be just what you need
By Sophie Warren-Smith
-
How to fold a serviette into a Christmas tree and take your festive tablescaping up a notch
So simple yet oh-so effective
By Lauren Bradbury
-
How to clean an oven with a dishwasher tablet - save time with this nifty cleaning hack
This nifty little dishwasher tablet hack will save you hours of scrubbing
By Emma Rinaldi