Lidl is selling the award-winning Emma mattress for £100 less than rival Black Friday deals
The king-size mattress is also discounted by £99, but only while stocks last
Lidl’s middle aisle is famous for offering everyday essentials at affordable prices. And if you head down the middle of Lidl from the 19th of November, you’ll spot a new offering from the original ‘Bed in a Box’ brand, Emma.
The supermarket’s move to branch out into mattresses is perfect for those who want to grab one of the best mattresses before Christmas. You won’t have to pay full price for this award-winning memory foam mattress, though. Lidl has slashed the price of this mattress for Black Friday, making it a brilliant Black Friday mattress deal.
The mattresses will be available to buy in-stores from Sunday 19th November:
- Emma Original Double Mattress |
was £379now £279 at Lidl
- Emma Original King Mattress | was
£428now £329 at Lidl
Lidl Emma Original Mattress
The Ideal Home team is particularly excited about this new Lidl offering. The supermarket has slashed the RRP of the double from £379 down to £279, and the king down from £428 to £329 for Black Friday.
Over the years, our testing team has tried and tested almost every popular mattress on the market - and the Emma Original has consistently come out on top. In fact, we’ve dubbed it the ‘Most Affordable’ mattress you can buy right now, which makes the £100 Lidl discount even sweeter.
During our review of the Emma Original, our expert tester, Molly Cleary, gave this memory foam mattress a 4-star review, praising it for its lack of motion transfer, which cuts down on partner disturbance, and its medium-firm comfortability, which suited her perfectly.
She said, ‘The Emma Original gets full marks from me for comfort. In my head, when I picture memory foam, I think of sinking uncomfortably far into a mattress, never to be found again. That's not the case here. It's a subtle kind of cushioning that feels very supportive from the first minute you lie down, but there's still a sturdiness to the mattress. Emma Sleep says that it's a 'body-hugging' mattress, and I'd agree it is unbelievably comfy.’
The only niggle she had with the mattress was that she found that it ran quite hot, but this was combated by switching out her bedding with new bedding alternatives that were a bit more breathable.
Of course, the fact that this bedroom must-have is a mattress-in-a-box means that you don’t have to worry about sliding a double or king-size mattress into your car alongside your fruits and vegetables.
If you’re suitably intrigued and looking for the best night’s sleep you’ve had in a long time, the Emma Original Mattress can be found in Lidl’s middle aisle from Sunday 19th November.
Alternatives
If you don't have a Lidl near you then you'll be pleased to know that Emma has already started its Black Friday deals and included the mattress in its discounting. It isn't as affordable as the Lidl deal, however, you do have the option to opt for the new Emma Luxe cooling mattress which usually retails for over £1,000 but has been reduced by 65% to £629.30 for a double.
Emma Original Mattress, single|
was from £311 now from £248.80 at Emma
Doing away with coil springs, the Emma Original mattress features a foam core with a memory foam upper. The affordable price point makes it one of the brand's bestsellers, and it's now an even better deal in the Black Fridy sale.
Emma Luxe Cooling Mattress |
was from £1198 now from £419.30 at Emma
A little more investment will get you Emma's latest launch, the Luxe Cooling mattress. Our Emma Luxe Cooling mattress review confirms it solves a common niggle with owners of the now discontinued Emma Premium mattress by delivering a far more breathable sleep.
We have a feeling that this mattress will set out fast at Lidl, so you’ll have to be quick if you want to grab this bargain.
