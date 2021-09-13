We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Create a nursery scheme your little one will love, from their early days to toddler years and beyond. Baby boy nursery ideas are no longer constricted by notions of traditional blue colour schemes only. We live in a day and age when any colour and pattern goes – meaning there’s even more choice, which can make decorating decision all the harder to choose.

We have looked for imaginative ways to decorate nursery ideas for baby boys, to inspire your decorating journey.

Baby boy nursery ideas

Colour is a key design aspect when preparing a nursery for your new arrival. Different colours can have differing effects on the feel of the space, and therefore can affect how content baby feels in the surroundings.

‘When designing a child’s bedroom, keep things simple’ advises Arlene McIntyre MD at Ventura Design ‘Go for timeless colours – blues, greys or neutrals – which will enable you to be more playful with soft furnishings and artwork, whilst ensuring the room won’t have to be repainted as the child grows.’

1. Captivate with a bold wall mural

‘Wall murals are a clever way of bringing the room to life’ enthuses Arlene McIntyre MD at Ventura Design. ‘One-wall murals create a welcome focal point to the space. Capturing the child’s imagination or celebrating their passions. ‘

A statement wall mural, whether you opt for a papered design or feel brave enough to do a DIY job, is a brilliant way of injecting fun into the decor, firing up young imaginations. Theme the rest of the room around your chosen design, so in this case the safari vibes are enhanced by the menagerie of stuffed toy animals.

2. Make a nursery colourful and characterful

Decorate a little one’s room with a riot of colour to enliven their senses and make the small room feel uplifted and vibrant. Add a feature wall of accent colour, one which is echoed throughout your chosen wallpaper design. Here the punchy turquoise wall reflects the bold colours in the playful zoo print wallpaper on the opposite wall.

Choosing a wallpaper with characters is both educational and fun, surrounding them with familiar faces.

3. Create a timeless appeal with white and grey

A neutral colour scheme will always be a winning choice, for boys or girls, because it won’t date quickly. This colour combo is super easy to live with and easy to add accents of colour to, if and when the mood takes you.

A white and grey nursery idea is best executed with white walls and furniture choices to act as the more dominate colour, with grey being picked up through the carpet and soft furnishings.

4. Give baby a view by wallpapering the ceiling

Look to decorate the ceiling to give your little one a view as they lay on their back in a cot or on the changing mat. The ceiling, also known as the fifth wall, is so often forgotten when it comes to decorating – given a simple splash of white paint and that’s it. But as this fine example shows, it’s a great way to have fun with a bedroom wallpaper idea. it’s especially great for a nursery idea because babies spend so much time on their backs, with only the ceiling as a view.

Use a decorative wallpaper to create a real point of interest, for their eyes to focus on as they develop. As they grow you can evolve the decor by changing the colour on the walls, keeping the ceiling paper.

5. Add wooden touches for warmth

If you’re looking to add subtle tones to a white nursery idea without having to add an accent colour look to wooden furniture to do the job. Natural wooden finishes help to add warmth to the look without the need for adding colour. This fine example shows how a wooden cot and wall shelving made in wood can instantly inject interest to an all white room. This beautifully styled scheme is ideal for a gender neutral nursery idea.

6. Pair a sophisticated colour combination

Create a more grown up scheme for your little one by picking warm neutrals form a more sophisticated colour palette. This light taupe colour on the walls and the built-in furniture creates a timeless appeal, one that feels familiar to a more formal neutral living room idea. To enhance the decor choose richer shades for furniture choices, such as mahogany and walnut to echo a more classic scheme. Adopt this darker wooden tone for floors to create a cohesive look that doesn’t jar.

As this is a nursery, albeit a grown up one inject a fun and fabulous wallpaper such as this Fox design by Scion. The ground colour on the wallpaper design matches the scheme perfectly, to make it feel well polished.

7. Mix and match pattern and colour

Break up a safe white base with an injection of pattern on one wall and through soft furnishings. Add hints of colour with painted furniture to add another dimension to the overall colour scheme. Keeping the main baby furniture pieces in white, such as the cot means it’s easier to sell on once you need to upgrade to a toddler baby.

8. Make more of a monochrome scheme

Stick to a minimal colour palette to make a subtle yet stylish statement, using it well to make the most of the space. Here a monochrome colour scheme is jazzed up by the introduction of a light grey and a zesty yellow. Because the look is muted and simple it doesn’t feel too far removed from a monochrome palette, but the grey goes a long way to make it feel less stark than brilliant white – perfect to soften the look for a baby’s room.

The strong yellow accent adds vibrancy and fun to perk up the overall feel of the room. White furniture choices provide a timeless appeal that works well with a muted backdrop.

9. Zone the room

Give your little one a clear indication on how to use the room, once they are big enough to navigate for themselves. Paint a feature wall at half height to draw attention to the bed to create a sleep zone, keeping the paint line at their level makes it more beneficial for them to feel inclusive within the room. Place toy storage ideas in one area and create a study/learning area with a small desk and bookshelves to create zones for learning, resting and playing.

10. Stencil the walls to create a landscape

Make your nursery idea feel fun and creative with simple paint ideas, from landscape murals to geometric patterns and zig zags. Choose uplifting colours to inject a statement contrast. To achieve this DIY and decorating idea skilfully use masking tape to get precision lines, no matter the pattern you’re looking to create.

11. Create a blank canvas with all-white

From the best white paint on the walls and simple white furniture to all-white bedding, create a gender neutral look with this timeless colour scheme. The blank canvas needn’t feel clinical, add touches of black to punctuate the blank white canvas to give the look a monochrome edge. Keep the flooring light to match the paired-back scheme, but avoid anything too unpractical. A white-washed grey is perfect to strike the right balance of practical but pretty.

12. Stick to blue

Don’t shy away from using blue for your little boy’s room if you love the colour. Mix different shades of blue to add depth to the tonal look. Use a punchier shade for a feature wall, adding lighter tones throughout – adding a patterned wallpaper to have fun with the colour. Stick to punch white furniture choices to make the blue stand out.

13. Seek plentiful storage

Ensure their room has enough storage, to make the most of the space – which more often than not is a smaller room. ‘With any kids room, plentiful storage is paramount’ Alice explains.

‘To give as much room for running around and being creative, opt for built-in shelving, under-bed baskets or classic toy boxes to allow for all toys, books and other objects to be played with and stored with ease.’