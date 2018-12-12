Christmas opening hours for Asda, Sainsbury's, Tesco and Morrisons, plus the opening times for your favourite high street stores over the festive period. Happy shopping!



It’s nearly that time again! Yes, Christmas is just around the corner and it seems as though battling through crowds of shoppers in the run up to the big day has become as much a part of the festivities as Christmas trees and crackers.

But it doesn’t have to be. If you’re someone that works right up until Christmas, it’s a challenge to get everything in order – the house, the tree, the food, the presents – and it doesn’t help that shops open and close at unusual times.

We’ve compiled a handy list of supermarket and high street shop Christmas opening times to make your life a little bit easier before the festive season is upon us.

Supermarket Christmas opening times 2018

While the specific opening times of your local supermarket may vary, most are open up to and including Christmas Eve, closing on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day and in some circumstances, on Boxing Day.

This year, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day both fall on a Tuesday. This makes Tuesday 25th December, Wednesday 26th December and Tuesday 1st January Bank Holidays.

The majority of supermarkets will be closed on Christmas Day and operate close to their Sunday opening hours on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

For specific supermarket opening times please see below:

Tesco Christmas opening times

Tesco will close all of its supermarkets on Christmas Day.

On Christmas Eve, all Extra, Metro and Superstores will operate from their usual opening times until 7pm, with Express stores closing at 10pm.

Large stores will also open on Boxing Day between 9am-6pm and 8am-10pm for Express stores.

For New Year’s Eve, the large Tesco stores will open until 7pm and 9am-6pm on New Years Day, while Express stores will open until 10pm on New Year’s Eve and from 8am-10pm on New Year’s Day.

You can check the specific time for your local branch using the Tesco store locator.

Sainsbury’s Christmas opening times

All Sainsbury’s stores will be closed on Christmas Day, with limited opening hours throughout the festive period.

On Christmas Eve, most of the larger stores will open from 10am-4pm or 11am-5pm, with local stores open from 7am-9pm.

Typical Boxing Day hours will be 9am-5pm for larger stores.

On New Year’s Eve, larger Sainsbury’s will open from 10am-4pm and from 9am-7pm on New Year’s Day. Local stores will open from 7am-9pm at New Year’s Eve and from 9am-9pm on New Year’s Day.

You can check the specific time for your local branch closer to the time using the Sainsbury’s store finder.

Asda Christmas opening times

The opening hours will vary depending on the store. The larger stores will close at 7pm on Christmas Eve, however some of smaller supermarkets will be open until 7pm.

All of stores are closed on Christmas Day, and they reopen 9am – 6pm on Boxing Day.

For New Year’s Eve, larger stores will be open from 7am-7pm and smaller supermarkets from 8am-7pm. Expect the opening times to be 10am-5pm on New Year’s Day.

You can check the specific time for your local Asda branch using the online store finder.

Morrisons Christmas opening times

All Morrisons will be closed on Christmas Day and will open from 5am-6pm on Christmas Eve. On Boxing Day, the majority of Morrisons will be open from 9am-6pm.

On New Year’s Eve, the shops will be open from 6am-4pm and 9am-6pm on New Year’s Day.

Use the Morrisons store locator to find out the specific opening times of the petrol stations and local shops.

Marks & Spencer Christmas opening times

Marks & Spencer stores opening times vary widely over the festive period, with its Simply Food stores having different operating times to the larger shops. Visit the branch finder to check the specific timings of your local store.

Waitrose Christmas opening times

Waitrose is open from 7am-6pm on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day AND Boxing Day.

On New Year’s Eve the stores will open from 7am-6pm and will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Use the branch finder to check the timings of your local Waitrose.

Aldi Christmas opening times

Aldi supermarkets will be open from 8am-6pm on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

On New Year’s Eve, stores will be open from 8am-6pm and will be closed on New Year’s Day.

For specific times, visit the Aldi store finder.

Lidl Christmas opening times

Most supermarkets open from 8am-6pm on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. However, most stores within the M25 will be open on Boxing Day this year between 10am and 6pm.

On New Year’s Eve, the majority of stores will be open from 8am-6pm and will be closed on New Year’s Day. Although again, stores within the M25 should be open between 10am and 6pm on New Year’s Day.

For specific times, visit the Lidl store finder.

High Street Christmas opening times 2018

John Lewis Christmas opening times 2018

The majority of John Lewis stores will be open from 9am-5pm on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

On New Year’s Eve the opening times are from 9am-6pm and all stores will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Its legendary Clearance sale launches online on the 24th December at 5pm, and in stores on January 27th.

Find your local store for specific timings.

Debenhams Christmas opening times 2018

Debenhams will open from 8.30-5pm on Christmas Eve and from 8am-6pm on Boxing Day, but will be closed on Christmas Day.

Opening times will be from 9am-6pm on New Year’s Eve, closing on New Year’s Day.

Check the opening times of your local store using the Debenhams find a store feature.

Argos Christmas opening times 2018

Argos opening times vary from store to store, but they will all close on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. On Boxing Day, stores are expected to open from 9am-5.30pm and on New Year’s Eve.

Check the opening times of your local store using the Argos branch finder.

House of Fraser Christmas opening times 2018

House of Fraser opening times will vary depending on location. However, their general Boxing Day trading times are between 7pm-9pm.

Find information on the opening times of your local store using the House of Fraser branch finder.

Next Christmas opening times 2018

Again, the opening times of Next stores vary, but their famous Boxing Day sale kicks off at 6am online and stores will open between 9.30am and 6pm. Stores will also be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Find the timings of your local Next store over Christmas using the Next store finder.

Merry Christmas!