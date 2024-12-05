Aldi is selling an espresso machine for £60 for Christmas - and we've found two just as affordable alternatives
It's great news for coffee lovers...
Oh, the weather outside has taken a turn for the lesser degrees and right now there’s nothing better than snuggling up with a hot drink on a chilly evening.
Well, coffee fans can rejoice as Aldi’s latest Specialbuys have landed and they’re here to bring barista-style drinks to your Kitchen. Today, Aldi has launched an Espresso Machine (£59.99) in store so you can enjoy affordable and baristas-worthy coffee at home.
Many of the best coffee machines come in with eye-watering price tags. We've often seen bean-to-cup machines stretching to well over £500. So whether it's for gifting or yourself the price tag of the Aldi expresso machine is very appealing.
For just £59.99, this Aldi coffee machine sounds like a bargain. It has five program functions, a touch screen and a milk frother. However, as we've not personally tested it yet we can't speak to whether it is as good a buy as the other coffee machines we've tested.
We have used other Aldi appliances such as the milk frother, air fryer and stand mixer. While they aren't ground-breaking appliances, they work and get the job done.
Alternative espresso machines
We've compared it to two affordable espresso machines that we have tested to help you work out which coffee machine is for you.
Available in 10 colour ways with a retro design, you can also upgrade to the semi-automatic one-touch machine.
The two espresso machines that rival the Aldi version in price are the Swan Retro Espresso Machine and the De'Longhi Dedica Arte Metallics Espresso Coffee Machine. Both machines are more expensive than the Aldi version.
First up with the Swan version, for £185 at Amazon you can purchase the semi-automatic Swan Retro One Touch Espresso Machine (though we've found it on sale for less). However, if you're willing to forgo the automation you can pick up one of these stylish espresso machines (shown above) for around £80. The De’Longhi machine is the most expensive crossing the £200 line, costing £226 at John Lewis, but it can usually be found for less on sale.
Like the Aldi version, both machines use ground coffee and have a steam nozzle for frothing milk. They all have very similar size tanks the Aldi version has a 1.5 litre tank which is similar to the Swan Retro One Touch Espresso Machine which has a capacity of 1.2 litres and the De’Longhi espresso machine which has a capacity of 1.3 litres.
The key difference is that the Aldi version uses a touch control with five coffee presets. In contrast, both the Swan and De'Longhi coffee machines are manual, so you have more flexibility with these machines as you develop your barista skills.
Each of these coffee machines looks smart in its own way. However, if you want that classic retro espresso machine look, Swan is the champion and it is available in 10 different colourways.
‘Aldi's espresso machine is fantastically cheap and while I haven't tried it myself, I have learnt that you don't always need to pay a premium to get hold of a good coffee at home,’ says Molly Cleary, Kitchen Appliances Editor and Ideal Home’s certified Consumer Expert for Appliances Cookware.
‘I tried De'Longhi's espresso machine which you can often find for around the £100 mark and its performance rivals that of much more expensive products. It's obviously still nowhere near as affordable as Aldi's offering, however, so if you really want the cheapest option I see no harm in giving this Specialbuy a go’
Aldi is also launching a pod coffee machine along it's espresso machine for the same price point. As with all Aldi buys they will only be available in store, and we predict these coffee machines will be very popular. And like we always say, when it’s gone, it’s gone!
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
