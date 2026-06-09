This is how I hid my wheelie bins in my tiny front garden, and it's super easy to do – plus I've found these alternative solutions for every space

Household recycling has become part of our daily routine, sorting and separating glass, plastics, paper and waste into different crates and bins. But while the sorting part is pretty simple, the problem of where to store everything before rubbish collection day rolls around can be a challenge.

Living in a terraced house with no side access to the back garden means that everything has to be stored in our tiny front garden. And with a large wheelie bin and various crates to make room for because of the latest recycling rules, there’s very little space to hide any of it… and it pains me every time I step outside the front door.

But determined not to let the wheelie bin completely dominate the space, I’ve come up with an easy cover-up that hasn’t cost me a fortune, together with some clever buys and easy garden ideas that will also help tackle the problem, including stylish wheelie bin storage ideas.

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