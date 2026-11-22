If you're known in your family as a 'foodie' then chances are you've wound up with a bottle of hot sauce and a whacky bar of dubiously flavoured chocolate for at least the last four Christmasses.

So, if you want to inspire your loved ones to a gift a little more befitting of someone who loves spending time in the kitchen – or you want some inspiration for the home chef in your life – then you're in the right place.

As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor for the last five years, I've had the pleasure of testing out plenty of things that would make you the best gift giver of all time – a bean to cup coffee machine is, of course, high on that list if your budget is extremely healthy.

But I've also tried a whole host of smaller cooking gadgets that will pad out a stocking without breaking the bank (especially thanks to this years early Black Friday deals) and actually come in useful for the rest of the year. Here's my handpicked guide to gifts I'll be giving to all of my food forward friends this Christmas, as well as a whole host of things I'd love to receive.

Borough Kitchen

With a handful of locations in London and a whole treasure trove of foodie gifts available via its online shop, Borough Kitchen is one of the best places to go to shop something that the home cook in your life will actually use.

Its selection of the best cookware alongside chef's knives and coffee essentials mean that anyone with a food-based interest that's bordering on obsession will be right at home with a gift from here. It has great picks under the £25 mark too, if you're on the hunt for a secret santa gift that will be well appreciated in your office.

M&S

This year has seen M&S consolidate its status as a go-to destination for kitchenware, especially thanks to its chef-calibre cookware collaboration with Tom Kerridge which our expert Home Economist gave her wholehearted seal of approval.

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As well as cookware that will last and last, M&S is of course the place to go if you want to opt for actual foodstuffs for your favourite foodie. The letterbox gifts (especially the one featuring Percy Pig) are especially good.

Addison Ross

If it's good enough for Jamie Oliver, it's definitely good enough for us and seeing as the chef recently named Addison Ross as the place he'd go if he had £200 to splurge on a kitchen-centric gift, it's a shopping destination that definitely needs a mention here.

The brand's iconic bobbin salt and pepper shakers will bring festive charm to any table setting once given as a gift and their lamps will brighten up anyone's dark kitchen this wintertime, too. It's the ultimate stylish pick for anyone who spends a lot of time cooking.

Our Place

Our Place is the name behind my favourite pan of all time (after testing dozens), the Always Pan Titanium Pro, which would make a stellar gift that'll absolutely stand the test of time in any kitchen.

I think it should be better known for its tableware and glassware too, with clever designs and beautiful colours that'll be appreciated by anyone who believes the kitchen is the heart of the home.

Fable

Fable is my absolute favourite homeware secret with picks that will blow you away in terms of quality. I stumbled across the brand on my hunt as a professional purveyor of the best plate bowls and I've been obsessed ever since.

It's a B-Corp on a mission to become a zero-waste company and champions handmade, durable products that are sustainably made. Trust me, you won't be able to go back to your old plates and bowls once as soon as you invest in some Fable homeware.

Amazon

If you're more of a last-minute gift buyer than you'd like to admit then Amazon is always there to save the day. And while it might not occur to you as the foodie destination, it actually has a super impressive list of renowned brands that will elevate any pantry.

From essentials for stocking a home bar to carry cups and tableware, it's well worth a look in if you have a Prime membership you can make use of – especially as we get near to Black Friday.

SMEG

If you know someone who collects Smeg appliances for their kitchen, a new addition to their retro-inspired line up will make a welcome gift underneath the tree. This year has seen the launch of the brand's first ever air fryer, which we of course reviewed, as well as a chic new colourway that minimalists will be all over.

If you're still looking for inspiration for your gifts at the most generous time of the year, Ideal Home's Editor-in-Chief has curated the ultimate gift guide for homebodies, hostesses and everyone in between. Here's to getting organised early so that you can enjoy December in peace!