Tom Kerridge’s bestselling M&S cookware range has just dropped new additions, starting at £10 – here’s what to buy before it sells out
These new buys are made for Christmas cooking
Tom Kerridge's cookware collection with M&S has proved very popular with shoppers and the range just got even bigger, with the addition of products tailor-made for Christmas 2026.
I enjoyed a preview of the Michelin-starred chef's collaboration with M&S last year and I knew that the best cookware designed by the man himself would be a hit. Our impressed reviews of the 3-Piece Cast Iron Set and the multifunctional Stainless Steel Saucepan proved that this is certainly more than a celebrity name stamped on products.
Now, you can also pick up some essential roasting buys from M&S that have all been stress-tested by Tom Kerridge – just time in time for hosting season to begin. Here's a look at the shiny new picks.
FOR ALL-IN-ONE MEALS
A chef's pan is defined by its sloped, curved sides and is perfect for whipping up (and whisking up) sauces. It's also a great pick for one-pan dishes if you love convenience cooking. It has an 'extra-thick copper base' for better heat distribution, too.
FOR PERFECT PIES
If you, like me, love making a Boxing Day pie with all of your favourite Christmas leftovers then you need one of these fluted pie dishes. Available in a small and large size, they're tailor made for getting the perfect pie crust.
FOR COOKIES & GINGERBREAD
Inexpensive yet essential, these clever reusable baking mats will come in so handy for baking gingerbread or Christmas cookies in the next few months. Much better than throwaway baking paper and more sustainable, too!
FOR STOCK & MULLED WINE
There's many a Christmas use for this incredibly ample-sized stock pot including (you guessed it) veg or meat stock, mega-soups and slow cooking of ham. It would also double as an excellent vessel for serving up spice mulled wine when you have people over.
FOR FESTIVE SIDES
This set would be a welcome treat for any chef who is in charge of the kitchen at Christmas. It's perfectly placed for roasting sides like carrots and parsnips and like the round set from last year, stacks so pleasingly togther for storage.
FOR LUMP-FREE SAUCES
A good whisk shouldn't be forgotten about when prepping for the busiest time of the year in the kitchen, especially if you want to avoid lumpy gravy. It's a must-have for festive drinks and desserts too!
Another hugely popular pick from the collection (which actually sold out multiple times last year) was the 2-in-1 Wooden Butcher's Block (£50 via M&S). It's crafted with two built-in sorting compartments for chopping up food and has fluting built into it for meat carving too, so that the juices flow out neatly. It's another buy that really comes into its own for Christmas.
I can't wait to see these new picks from the Tom Kerridge collection on show at the new M&S Pantheon on Oxford Street, which has a dedicated space to show off these cookware bestsellers. Can you see yourself investing in one of these picks for Christmastime?
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen.
Molly also has the lucky job of testing coffee machines, from pricey bean-to-cup models to low-faff pod machines, to serve those looking to hone their barista skills at home. She oversees an expert panel of coffee machine reviewers too, to cover every coffee niche.