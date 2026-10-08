Tom Kerridge's cookware collection with M&S has proved very popular with shoppers and the range just got even bigger, with the addition of products tailor-made for Christmas 2026.

I enjoyed a preview of the Michelin-starred chef's collaboration with M&S last year and I knew that the best cookware designed by the man himself would be a hit. Our impressed reviews of the 3-Piece Cast Iron Set and the multifunctional Stainless Steel Saucepan proved that this is certainly more than a celebrity name stamped on products.

Now, you can also pick up some essential roasting buys from M&S that have all been stress-tested by Tom Kerridge – just time in time for hosting season to begin. Here's a look at the shiny new picks.

Another hugely popular pick from the collection (which actually sold out multiple times last year) was the 2-in-1 Wooden Butcher's Block (£50 via M&S). It's crafted with two built-in sorting compartments for chopping up food and has fluting built into it for meat carving too, so that the juices flow out neatly. It's another buy that really comes into its own for Christmas.

I can't wait to see these new picks from the Tom Kerridge collection on show at the new M&S Pantheon on Oxford Street, which has a dedicated space to show off these cookware bestsellers. Can you see yourself investing in one of these picks for Christmastime?