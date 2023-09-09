Habitat's autumn collection nails the hottest tablescaping trends of the hosting season
Add a little something extra to the mundanity of your dining table
There's a new addition to the tablescaping trend going around that we think is set to elevate any dinner party or gathering this autumn and winter – and we don't think that any home can go without it this hosting season. Enter, coloured glassware.
When it comes to tablescaping, it's not just your dining room table decor that has to do the heavy lifting, but it trickles down to the dinnerware, glassware, and cutlery you're using too.
'Dining tables aren't often loud, colourful areas of the home – but incorporating a colour palette into your glassware can make it feel like a totally different place to where you ate your breakfast this morning,' says Jess Martin, party planning expert at global partyware supplier, Ginger Ray.
Coloured glassware tablescaping trend
Our interest in coloured glassware arose following Habitat's announcement of their new collections for autumn, winter, and Christmas 2023. The collection features plum-coloured glassware that we were instantly smitten by, and it's easy to see why given their sheer elegance and commitment to elevating a dining room's atmosphere.
'The team had winter tablescaping in mind with our latest glassware collection, which lends itself to both intimate dinners and more formal gatherings,' starts Kate Gibson, head of buying of kitchenshop at Habitat.
Jess chimes in, 'This non-clear drinkware moment takes cues from popular design trends like maximalism, which encourages a more-is-more aesthetic and embraces playful decor, so it's no surprise that hosts are ditching the clear and bringing in the bold.'
'Colourful glassware is particularly effective in creating a playful and convivial atmosphere. They transform any table setting into an absolute highlight, allowing you to create different looks each time you use them and help set the mood,' explains Sven Ewen, product manager of dining and lifestyle at Villeroy & Boch.
And don't even get us started on the gorgeous plum colour Habitat chose for the collection. We think they've nailed two top trends to look out for as far as tablescaping is concerned: coloured glassware and rich, plum hues.
Speaking on the plum colour trend, Kate says, 'Plum, this season's undeniable 'it' colour, captures the warmth and luxury of the season, infusing sophistication and richness into a table setting.'
'Plum-hued glassware beautifully reflects candlelight and adds an enchanting glow to your tablescape to enhance your entertaining set-up, be it an intimate dinner or a grand gathering.'
And of course, if plum isn't your vibe, the beauty of this tablescaping trend is that there's a palette for everybody. 'From opulent jewel tones to pale pastels or even bold primary colours, the possibilities are endless, with lots of low effort high impact options,' assures Jess.
Habitat's collection will be available to shop in stores and online from October this year priced at £17 for a pack of four in four different designs.
However, if you're keen on hopping on the coloured glassware trend ahead of its launch, here are a couple of our top picks to add to your budget dining room ideas.
Add a pop of subtle colour to your dining table with our gorgeous set of four pastel wine glasses. Handmade from high-quality and durable glass in four gorgeous colours.
Sporting a glamorous, retro design, these glasses are perfect for serving your favourite drinks up in style.
Jess concludes, 'As we move closer to the festive period, we'll definitely see this trend continue to blossom. There's no better time for popping colours and joyful accents in your tablescape to put a smile on your family and friends' faces.'
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole scrolling through any new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
