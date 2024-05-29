Dunelm’s latest dining chair looks just like a designer piece – but for over £180 less

Recently, we’ve been finding it increasingly easier to achieve the designer look for less as high-street and budget-friendly brands continue delivering. One of such brands on top of its game is Dunelm with designs the likes of its new Lucilla dining chair, which is the perfect dupe for a high-end lookalike. But for half the price.

But this chair has so much more going for it than the simple fact it looks like another pricey design. For starters, it’s perfectly in line with the curvy home decor trend that has for the most part banished harsh angles from our homes. But the curved backrest of the Dunelm Lucilla boucle dining chair is not only stylish and trendy, but it’s also designed for comfort – as is the overall soft sit, padded chair style.

And all of that just for £169. All the while the high-end alternative, the Richmond Interiors Belle Lovely Chair In Cream available at Olivia’s, sells for £352 – more than double the price.

Dunelm Lucilla curved dining chair

In a recent Instagram reel, Dunelm labelled its Lucilla chair a ‘wow piece’, that is all about statement and its detailing.

While the Lucilla chair design also comes in a velvet finish, the boucle style is our preferred choice as the luxe look of the boucle furniture trend is still very much going strong, whether you choose the bolder orange umber colourway or the more neutral ivory shade.

Dunelm has been recently killing it with its designer-style releases, including the Ivy sofa, which also sports the curvy furniture look, much like the new Lucilla chair.

‘The trend of incorporating curves into interiors continues to gain momentum,’ says Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist. And she to adds a tip on how to best style this look. ‘Don't be afraid to mix and match different styles and textures to create a dynamic and inviting environment.’

Dunelm Lucilla Dining Chair, Boucle in Ivory £169 at Dunelm Compared to the Richmond Interiors' Belle chair, the Lucilla in Ivory is brighter then the high-end alternative's cream colourway. And while both chairs boast the trendy boucle material, Dunelm's appears slightly less textured. Richmond Interiors Belle Lovely Chair In Cream £352 at Olivia's The structure of the Belle chair by Richmond Interiors is a bit more wide and hefty, despite the fact the dimensions being almost the same. The back leg on this design is also wider, compared to the Lucilla chair's back leg being split through the middle into two thinner panels.

Lucy Mather, design expert from Arighi Bianchi, chimes in, ‘This trend stems from the 60s and 70s but now has a luxurious modern twist. Some design tips for styling a room that incorporates curves include thinking about how rugs and floor coverings can define the curves and anchor it in the room.'

'A rug with a circular or oval shape can echo a curve and further enhance its visual impact. Incorporate angular furniture pieces, such as coffee tables or side tables, to create visual contrast and add structure to the space.’

And even though the Lucilla chair was designed primarily for dining, that doesn’t mean you can’t use it in any other way. Dunelm suggests that it might make for a lovely addition to your bedroom to make a corner look a little cosier or to pair it with a dressing table.

It seems there's nothing this chair won't work for!