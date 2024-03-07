Dunelm's new curved sofa looks designer – but is a fraction of the price of high-end alternatives

The trend of curvaceous furniture has gone from strength to strength since last year when it exploded onto the interiors scene. And it’s clearly not going anywhere anytime soon as more and more affordable brands embrace the look. In a big way. Just take Dunelm and its new Ivy curved sofa.

We’re always on the hunt for the best in everything, best sofas included. And when it comes to looks, the Dunelm Ivy 3 Seater Curved Sofa is currently winning with its chic, softly curved shape and bobbin legs that are also right on the bobbin trend.

Selling for £599, the sofa is available either in sky blue velvet or textured chenille in ivory, both of which are the perfect lookalikes for high-end designer styles.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

Dunelm Ivy curved sofa

Dunelm's an expert at making stylish, sell-out seating for the living room – the Dunelm Beatrice snuggle chair is the perfect example. The Ivy sofa we predict could be another sell-out success as it's right on the money when it comes to the cocooning curved home decor trend which is taking over our homes.

Dunelm Ivy Chunky Soft Chenille 3 Seater Sofa, Ivory £599 at Dunelm Cheaper by over £1,860 compared to its high-end counterpart, the main difference between the two is the finish of the legs - while the designer style comes with gold-tone metal ones, the Ivy is fitted with wooden bobbin legs. Homary Modern White Boucle Curved Sofa Stainless Steel Legs with Toss Pillows £2,459.99 at Homary Measuring 240cm in its width (but also available in two other smaller size options, giving you more choice), this design is bigger than the budget alternative from Dunelm which is 203cm wide. The finish of the covers is also slightly different - while this one features the traditional boucle, the Ivy is covered in a slightly less texture chenille material.

‘The concept of cocooning with curves has really captured the mood of the nation and from round interior arched walls that lure you in, to oversized curvaceous sofas and chairs that combine comfort and practicality; this is one of the most visually appealing, key interior trends for 2024,’ says Lucy Mather, design expert from Arighi Bianchi.

She continues, ‘Rounded edges are more convivial. They bring life and sensation of movement to spaces. Rounded, smooth shapes are pleasing to look at, with curved furniture being subconsciously seen as warm, inviting and comfortable.’

Dunelm Ivy Pacific Velvet 3 Seater Curved Sofa £599 at Dunelm Coloured in almost the same shade of sky blue as the Jonathan Adler design, the Ivy sofa also comes in the same velvet material. And while the seat boasts almost the same formed, it's the back rest that's slightly differently shaped, which comes down to personal taste. Jonathan Adler Parker Curved Sofa £3,995 at Jonathan Adler If you prefer a more traditional shape with more supportive arms rests on the sides, then you might like the Parker sofa by Jonathan Adler that bit more. The sphere-shaped, metal are also a fun yet elevated finishing touch.

And this can definitely be applied to the enveloping, curved back rest of the Ivy sofa which is mirrored in the seat’s shape, too.

‘To style this trend effectively, it's essential to strike a balance between softness and structure,’ says Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist. ‘Pair curved sofas with complementary elements such as round coffee tables, organic-shaped rugs, and abstract artwork to create a cohesive look. Embrace texture and layering to add depth and visual interest to the space.’

The only thing left is to decide which to go for – will it be the blue velvet or the ivory chenille?