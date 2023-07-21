We're obsessed with this £10 hack that turned an old ottoman into this season's hottest buy

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We're obsessed with this super quick and easy hack to transform the cult Dunelm ottoman into a bespoke, piece of furniture featuring stripes, one of this year's hottest home decor trends.

We think everyone needs a good ottoman – it doubles up as both a foolproof and easy storage idea, as well as an intentional styling choice to add some visual interest to any room you put it in.

Although we're enjoyers of Dunelm's cult classic cube ottoman as it is – namely, for its affordability and simplicity – we can't deny that we're all ears for this easy DIY project to get the stripey on-trend look in our homes without investing in a new piece of furniture.

The Dunelm cult ottoman before (Image credit: Dunelm)

Dunelm striped ottoman hack

Dunelm reposted a video reel on their official Instagram page showcasing an easy hack to transform their Foldable Cream Cube Ottoman, which is available to buy at Dunelm for £12, into a stylish masterpiece, only using painter's masking tape and a lick of paint.

The hack was initially shared by interiors-obsessed mum, Grace, who goes by the username @my_best_laid_plans on Instagram. She often takes to Instagram to share other easy interior hacks she's got under her belt, and fans are nothing less than impressed at yet another creative storage solution she's raved about.

The hack starts off with her taping the cube using painter's masking tape all the way across in intervals. Then using a small paintbrush, she goes in with a small paintbrush and grey emulsion paint to fill in the negative spaces. However, Grace noted that chalk paint would also do the trick.

If you want a professional, seamless finish to your DIY job, knowing when to remove masking tape when painting is super important. A rule of thumb is to wait until the paint is 'dry to the touch' then remove the tape and voila, your ottoman's got a sweet new makeover for little to no effort!

Frog Tape Multi Surface Painters Masking Tape £5.00 at Amazon This tape is specifically designed to aid any paint jobs, ensuring to keep paint out and keep lines sharp. Alternatively, you could just use any masking tape you've got lying around. Farrow & Ball Estate Ammonite No.274 Emulsion Paint 100ml £5.50 at B&Q If you're only planning to do the little DIY jobs, our top tip is buying the small tester pots. Not only are they cheaper, but will also reduce waste as you won't need much. Gem Imports Paint Brushes £2.95 at Amazon It's always helpful to keep paint brushes to hand so you can quickly whip up any DIY paint jobs with no fuss. This pack of brushes has assorted sizes for any fix.

Considering that you only need tape and paint to bring this hack to life, we imagine you could also get creative with the designs you decide to paint onto your ottoman if stripes aren't your style.

If you're feeling a little risky, you could even ditch the tape completely and just freehand onto the storage cube. In a way, this paint idea almost feels similar to the trend when people were hand painting their paper lampshades, which we also loved.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

For £12 a pop, if you really fancied it, you could snag multiple of these classic ottoman pieces and give each one a different theme depending on whatever room it was going to live in.

The possibilities are endless, and we're obsessed with them all.