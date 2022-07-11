The IKEA bread bin hack all over TikTok is pure genius

An ingenious IKEA bread bin hack has been taking off on TikTok, and it might just be the best thing since sliced bread. When DIYer Toni Trevillion posted a video showing how she made a 'bread-side table' it soon racked up well over 10 million views.

In the short clip, she takes two cheap wooden bread bins and fashions them into a cute little bedside table. We've seen countless IKEA hacks, from kids' beds made from KALLAX shelves to stunning BILLY bookcase transformations. But when we saw this one, we couldn't believe we never thought to try it.

(Image credit: @onabudgetofficial)

IKEA bread bin hack

Toni, the author of DIY. On A Budget., available at Amazon (opens in new tab), starts by sticking together two MAGASIN bread bins, £15 each at IKEA (opens in new tab). Which, we hasten to add, are actually really nice, affordable options if you actually want a bread bin.

She glues around the edges of the bottom of both bins with wood glue and carefully lines them up so it's level. Next, Toni paints the sides with Rust-Oleum furniture paint in ink blue, at Amazon (opens in new tab), using decorator's tape to help her get a lovely crisp edge around the top and bottom, which she leaves unpainted.

To finish things off, she screws on some metal feet with a gold finish, et voila! A lamp and candle on the top are also lovely finishing touches.

'THIS IS AMAZING! Gonna have to recreate. You legend!' one person commented. Another said that the IKEA bread bin hack would also work as bathroom storage, giving plenty of height for storing away bigger bottles and containers.

This creative IKEA bread bin hack is perfect if you need some extra bedroom storage ideas, and it gives you the freedom to paint it whichever colour you want to suit your bedroom colour scheme. You could paint the handles a different colour and choose different furniture feet depending on whether you want it to look more contemporary or traditional.

(Image credit: @onabudgetofficial)

The DIY bedside table is handy for storing books, snacks, pillow sprays and candles, as well as giving you somewhere to pop your phone. Would you try this hack at home?