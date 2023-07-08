4 essential house maintenance tasks experts recommend doing right now to save money

While for many, summer is a time of relaxation and making plans outside your home, it's actually the best time to get on top of home maintenance issues.

The weather is warm and the demand for tradespeople is a lot lower than it is in the winter months so it's best to get your maintenance done now while it's still early – however, this doesn't mean you shouldn't still exercise the proper etiquette for having tradespeople in your home, nonetheless.

We know it's tempting to simply do nothing and to just worry about those issues when you're having to deal with them head-on come winter time, but if savings are involved, sign us up.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

As a rule of thumb, the cost of maintaining a home for one year is equivalent to 1% of its market value. With the current average UK house price being £285,009, according to the UK House Price Index, this is a projected annual upkeep bill of £2,850.

While there are some repairs you can DIY to save money at home, there will inevitably be maintenance issues you're better off leaving with the professionals. The key to avoiding having to fork out more on home maintenance is to keep up with it regularly, as catching problems early stops them from getting out of control – both in terms of severity and cost.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

4 house maintenance tasks to do this summer

Here are the smartest home maintenance tasks to tick off this summer, according to the experts, so you can be savvier with your spending.

1. Roof maintenance

A roof above our heads; thankfully most of us are lucky enough to have one, although it may not be something that crosses our mind on a daily basis. However, when things go wrong up there, it can be costly and highly inconvenient to fix.

'That's why carrying out an annual roof checkup is always money well spent,' assures Adam Day, head of eXp UK.

'If roof maintenance issues are spotted early, they can be more easily addressed at far less expense. Instead of having to shell out thousands for a major repair, you can expect to pay around £150 for a minor repair, and £200 to replace a small number of tiles.'

It's never a bad idea to get the job done while the weather is on your side, and while you're at it, possibly look into roof insurance for extra security.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

2. Boiler service

It can be easy to forget about your boiler during the summer. The combination of warm weather and our often poorly-insulated British homes can turn our houses into makeshift greenhouses – so turning on the heating is the last thing you'd want to do. Therefore, that makes getting a boiler service an all the more must-do task.

'Demand for boiler engineers is lower during the warm months, and getting it serviced now will mitigate the risk of it breaking down during the cold of winter,' explains Adam Day at eXp UK.

Georgina Burnett, green home expert at OVO Energy adds that getting your boiler serviced annually helps to maintain good performance and keep your bills low.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Adam continues, 'Be sure to use a fully certified engineer to service your boiler, for which you can expect to pay around £80. Far cheaper than fixing your boiler when it goes bust, which can cost an average of £300, not to mention the cost required when having to replace your boiler altogether.'

Additionally, you could always consider replacing it now ahead of winter if you think your boiler is showing signs that it's time for a replacement.

'Replacing your boiler with a smarter version or even a heat pump – which can be three times more efficient than a gas boiler – will help to lower your bills and carbon emissions,' adds Georgina.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

3. Mould and damp

Contrary to popular belief, most mould and damp issues actually start to reveal themselves in spring and summer, following the wet and cold of the winter seasons.

Knowing how to get rid of damp and signs to spot the issues while it's early will save you a sum-load of money that you'll thank yourself for.

Adam Day at eXp UK says, 'Left unattended, it can be catastrophic and with the bill for basic mould removal coming to around £225, it's far better to sort it before it gets out of hand.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Barbara Egan)

4. Exterior care

Given that it's summer and everyone's out, increasing your home's kerb appeal is never a bad idea. However, this isn't just limited to sprucing up your front garden ideas, but the general exterior of your home.

'First, you want to check for any damage winter has inflicted on the brickwork and rendering. If not addressed, the damage could let rainwater into the home and cause significant water damage,' warns Adam Day at eXp UK.

A simple patch repair to the brickwork should cost about £210.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

Adam continues, 'Keeping the home in a good condition doesn’t only make for a more enjoyable home life, but it also helps to maximise and maintain its market value.'

'There's no worse time than winter to experience a serious maintenance issue, so there's no better time than summer to carry out your checks and get on top of any potential issues before they arise.'