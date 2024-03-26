Aldi's £30 potting bench is back – double outdoor space and storage in one versatile buy

Aldi's bestselling potting bench will be returning to stores nationwide this Thursday 28th March, as part of its gardening essentials range. We think it's a versatile purchase that every garden could benefit from – and significantly cheaper than similar models on the market right now.

Green-fingered gardeners and novices alike will be able to indulge in all the many garden ideas they've got cooking up with the return of Aldi's potting bench, which will ensure you can carry out all your garden tasks in style at its affordable £29.99 price point.

Not only does a potting bench serve its obvious purpose – from kickstarting your container garden ideas into fruition to ensuring you sow seeds successfully – but it also lends itself well as additional garden storage to keep all your gardening bits and bobs on hand, maximising on your available space. Given its practicality, it's no wonder it's a must for every garden – and Aldi's offering is especially one not to miss out on.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi potting bench

Made from FSC-certified wood, weatherproof material with a zinc-plated worktop, the popular Aldi potting bench is ready to tackle any gardening job with ease. Available in two colourways – natural or grey – to suit any garden colour palette, it's the ideal addition to your outdoor space for spring.

The potting bench is easy to assemble, featuring two shelves and three hanging hooks, adept for extra storage to keep all your gardening gadgets and tools in one place. Or, you can even use it as a mini kitchen island for an outdoor kitchen – the possibilities are pretty endless with this versatile purchase.

Better yet, Aldi's potting bench is going for even cheaper this year at only £29.99 compared to its £34.99 price tag last year, making it the perfect budget garden idea.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi's potting bench is, in our opinion, a must for every garden this springtime. However, if you've got a small garden or are still in the beginnings of your gardening journey and require even smaller, low-maintenance solutions, Aldi's windowsill greenhouse might be a purchase worth considering instead.

Alternatively, if you don't live near an Aldi or are keen to browse more options, we've popped a couple of potting bench options below for your convenience.

Aldi's potting bench will be returning to stores this Thursday, alongside the fan-favourite wooden mini greenhouse which we look forward to year after year.

Not only that, but it will also be launching alongside the new Aldi Enchanted Garden range which we've been eyeing up since it was announced in February, featuring a stunning garden arch and outdoor mirror.

Needless to say, Thursday is sure to be a good day for gardens. If you ask us, it's really starting to feel like springtime, after all.