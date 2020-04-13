We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
Thinking of investing in new garden furniture to update your outdoor space? It’s never too early to think about outdoor furniture, planning ahead ensures you’re ready when the sunshine arrives to get straight out there and enjoy!
Making gardens feel like an extension on an indoor living space is a continuing trend. This seamless transition is the best way to make the most of any outdoor space. One way of creating a feeling of unity between the outside and in is with comfy, stylish furniture – fine examples are corner sofas and pouffes.
If you love entertaining, or simply enjoy family meals outside during the summer months, then a good outdoor dining set is essential. Create an inviting space to dine with a modern style table and bench/stool combination.
For small patios and balconies, you can’t beat traditional patio furniture such as a space-saving bistro sets, that can be easily folded away for storage.
However big or small the space, be ready to enjoy it as soon as summer arrives by taking a look at our edit of the best garden furniture.
Our pick of the best garden furniture
Parc Two Seater Bistro Set, Habitat
This compact power-coated steel bistro set is perfect for balcony gardens and patios. And in this joyous shade of sunshine yellow what a welcome set to add a splash of colour – especially important if on a balcony that might be lacking in greenery.
The easy foldaway nature means it’s low maintenance storage too. The popular Parc set return year after year at Habitat, proving how favourable the simple set is. It's perfect for enjoying the sunshine and relaxing outdoors in style.
The set is suitable to be left outside, however it's recommended to cover during prolonged periods of wet weather.
Dimensions: Table H71 x W60cm
Parc Yellow 2 Seater Metal Folding Bistro Set, £95, Habitat
Rattan Effect Sofa Set, Argos Home
What a price point for a 4-seater outdoor furniture set. The stylish rattan-effect set comprises of a sofa, two armchairs and a coffee table.
Made using a durable metal frame both the sofa and the chairs offer a pleasing grey diamond weave effect finish generous plush cushions add comfort and style to the set. The material is durable and weatherproof.
The accompanying coffee table is made from FSC certified Acacia wood to add a rustic country feel. This lounging set is ideal for any outdoor space – a great value furniture set to relax in style.
Dimensions: Sofa H72 x W135 x D70cm
4 Seater Rattan Effect Sofa Set, £350, Argos Home
Ibiza Corner Sofa Set, Dunelm
The trend for garden corner sofas is one that continues to grow each year. This generous style is a great choice for families and large gatherings. At a great price point this set is one of the most affordable designs we've seen for this summer.
The stylish set comprises a generous comfy corner sofa, coffee table and ledges at either end of the seating – providing adequate space for all your personal belongs that you require for afternoon spent in the garden.
An all-round winning design, on function and affordability.
Dimensions: H64 x W148.5 and 219.5 x D71cm
Ibiza Grey Corner Sofa Set, £579, Dunelm
Montreux Square Dining Set, Dobbies
The trend for taking the indoors out is more relevant than ever, making this sleek dining set a fabulous investment for outdoor spaces this summer. The curved bucket-style chairs are a popular choice for modern dining rooms, so will feel right at home in a contemporary outdoor space or conservatory.
The four Duresin plastic chairs, featuring tapered FSC eucalyptus legs, come with comfortable seat pads. The set is completed by a small square teak dining table – ideal for even small patios.
While this set is fine for outdoor use, we recommend keeping it under cover during rainy periods. The chairs have a five year warranty, the table two years warranty.
Dimensions: Table H76 x W90cm
Montreux-Eve Square Dining Set, £699, Dobbies
Soft Grey Hammock, Cox & Cox
For those days when you wish to switch off, and imagine you’re on a luxurious holiday somewhere exotic all you really need is a hammock.
What is it about hammocks? We only seem to embrace them as a way of life when we’re on holiday. Well not anymore. This new Cox & Cox design is swinging into action this summer to switch things up in our own backyards.
The new suspended hammock is the ideal place to while away the afternoons with a refreshing beverage and a book.
The robust powder coated steel frame supports a suitably comfy quilted sling, in a showerproof fabric. The overall an on-trend shade of grey helps to make this design an attractive addition to gardens too.
Dimensions: H110 x W132.5 x L317cm
Soft Grey Hammock, £625, Cox & Cox
Lois Garden Geometric Chair, M&S
This artistically designed chair design makes for an attractive addition for any outside space. A sophisticated shade of grey adds just the right amount of colour, without making the set feel too overwhelming on decorative merit.
The on-trend geometric pattern is combined with a handwoven wicker effect. Synthetic rattan is designed to withstand to the rigours of summer weather and is built onto a painted steel frame.
On first sight this style of woven chairs can appear to look uncomfortable – but the results are quote the contrary. The springy construction absorbs body weight perfectly to ensure complete comfort.
Dimensions: H80.5 x W69.5 x D71cm
Lois Garden Geometric Chair, £99, Marks & Spencer
Brantome Rattan Sofa Dining Set, Homebase
So many reasons to love this new set at Homebase. Firstly it's stylish, which is what you want from a piece of outdoor furniture to enhance your space.
Secondly it's a hybrid of the much-coveted corner sofa but it's also got a dining table to make it a brilliant all-rounder.
And lastly, but by no means the least important factor, is the price. It retails normally for a reasonable £625, but it's currently on offer with a saving of £150.
This grand set includes sofa with seat and back cushions, 2 stools with seat cushions and a sizeable dining table. All for that price!
Dimensions: Sofa H76.5 x W199 x D199cm
Brantome Rattan Sofa Dining Set, £475, Homebase
Salsa garden Sofa, John Lewis & Partners
Each year John Lewis & Partners offer a piece of statement outdoor furniture to remind us that our gardens should be an expression of our personality – an extension of the indoors. And this year it's in the form of this fabulous ombre Salsa collection.
We're particularly taken with the bench, to inject one statement piece into our garden decor. It needn't be mixed and matched with existing furniture, the beauty is in the fact that it can stand alone as a striking piece to brighten up gardens.
Already proving to be a best-seller the garden sofa is ideal for small gardens looking for a solo piece to make an impact.
Thanks to its steel and rattan construction, it's both durable and weather-resistant so you can even leave it outside throughout the year.
The year-round weather-resistant contemporary design is available in two on-trend ombre colours – this dreamy aqua shade of Aegean and a pretty Coral.
Dimensions: H81.5 x W117 x D67.2cm
House by John Lewis Salsa 2-seater Garden Sofa, £120, John Lewis & Partners