Thinking of investing in new garden furniture to update your outdoor space? It’s never too early to think about outdoor furniture, planning ahead ensures you’re ready when the sunshine arrives to get straight out there and enjoy!

Making gardens feel like an extension on an indoor living space is a continuing trend. This seamless transition is the best way to make the most of any outdoor space. One way of creating a feeling of unity between the outside and in is with comfy, stylish furniture – fine examples are corner sofas and pouffes.

If you love entertaining, or simply enjoy family meals outside during the summer months, then a good outdoor dining set is essential. Create an inviting space to dine with a modern style table and bench/stool combination.

For small patios and balconies, you can’t beat traditional patio furniture such as a space-saving bistro sets, that can be easily folded away for storage.

However big or small the space, be ready to enjoy it as soon as summer arrives by taking a look at our edit of the best garden furniture.

Our pick of the best garden furniture