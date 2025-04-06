I’ve found the best solution for cleaning stains from a patio - and it’s only £8 on Amazon

I don’t know about you, but a grubby patio can dampen the brightest of gardens. With the sun shining, it’s finally time to get out and make the most of your patio - and I’ve found the best solutions for cleaning stains from a patio.

Of all the best patio cleaners on the market, you probably haven’t considered Bar Keepers Friend ( £7.98 at Amazon) , but this cheap, multi-purpose cleaner is perfect for tackling tough stains, rust, and mineral deposits on various non-porous surfaces, such as porcelain patio tiles.

If you’ve been struggling to clean porcelain patio tiles and banish reluctant stains, this easy and affordable cleaning method could be everything you need for a sparkling patio this summer. This is how to use it.

Bar Keepers Friend can be used to deal with a multitude of cleaning problems, and Ideal Home’s Editor-in-Chief Heather Young swears by it to keep her patio ideas shining.

'I use Barkeepers Friend for all sorts of cleaning jobs in my home – mainly for cleaning stains off my ceramic sink – and so when I heard it's good for cleaning stubborn stains off outdoor tiles I wanted to give it a go,’ she said.

Heather's patio tile before using Bar Keepers Friend (Image credit: Future PLC/ Heather Young)

‘My IKEA outdoor sofa has left some rust spots on the patio porcelain tiles, and I've tried every hack and cleaning product I could think of to remove them with no joy. I dampened the spots and sprinkled on some of the Barkeepers Friend, then rubbed the stain with a damp microfibre cloth (£4.99 at Amazon) . It worked immediately, although some of the darker stains did take two or three goes to remove the marks completely. It was so easy, I wish I'd tried it sooner!'

For the really dark stains, Heather did have to repeat the process a few times. However, overall, it was an easy, quick and effective method.

The patio after being cleaned by Bar Keepers Friend - the rust has vainished. (Image credit: Future PLC/ Heather Young)

Bar Keepers Friend is an effective weapon in your cleaning caddy because of the range of cleaning jobs it can tackle. It’s bleach-free and versatile, making it suitable for cleaning hard non-porous surfaces like stainless steel, porcelain, ceramic and glass. When used on stainless steel, chrome and copper surfaces, you can achieve a gorgeous shiny finish.

It’s also a mild abrasive, which means Bar Keepers Friend is ideal for tackling rust stains, as seen on Heather’s patio. It also makes it a great choice for cleaning stainless steel pans as it is effective at removing baked-on food.

Bar Keepers Friend All Purpose Power Cream £5.42 at B&Q Bar Keepers Friend is also available in a cream form, which can work wonders at cutting through grease, grime and baked on food on your cookware and oven tops. Bar Keepers Friend Power Spray £5.88 at B&Q The power spray creates a foaming formular that is perfect for scrubbing your kitchen and bathroom. It's bleach free formular is powerful enough to break through grease, grime and limescale.

Bar Keepers Friend has certainly achieved the Ideal Home stamp of approval when it comes to cleaning stains from a patio, and it it’s worthy of titled one of the best cleaning product.

Will you be using it to clean stains from a patio this summer? Or can you think of any other uses? We’d love to hear from you!