Florists say this easy hack is a great way to breathe new life into an old plastic plant pot – it looks unbelievably pretty

If you’ve been looking for a way to reuse an old plastic plant pot, I’ve just found the best TikTok hack that not only makes use of old plastic but will turn your cut flowers into a florist-worthy display.

I’m always down to discover a new way to recycle a plastic plant pot . While they’re great for starting young plants, they’re also one of those items that you are unsure of how to dispose of once they break or you run out of use for them.

If you need floral decoration ideas , this hack couldn’t be easier. Using the drainage holes in the base of the pot as you would a flower frog, it’s perfect for creating a stunning floral display this summer.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

The TikTok video posted by creators @jeffandlaurenshow shows Lauren placing a plant pot upside down in an opaque vase. She then pushes the stems of her cut flowers through the holes to hold them in place, creating a full-looking bouquet. This is essentially how a flower frog (£6.99, Amazon) works, holding your stems in place so you can arrange a display to your liking.

‘The drainage holes naturally help to hold your stems in place, giving you a little more structure and support as you arrange. While you won’t have quite as much control as you would with a traditional flower frog, it’s a lovely way to experiment with arranging and, importantly, means you’re giving an old pot a second life rather than sending it to waste,’ says Lucy Hook, Plant and Floral Lead at Bloom & Wild .

However, Lucy does recommend looking at the shape of pot holes first, as interestingly, this can determine what sort of vase to use.

‘A pot with holes arranged in a circular pattern works particularly well in a bowl or wide-necked vase, as it gives you plenty of space to spread your stems out and create a fuller, more natural-looking arrangement,’ she says.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘If the holes are arranged in lines or a less open pattern, you may find your flowers are a little more restricted. If the pot allows, you could add a few extra holes to give yourself more flexibility when arranging.’

Is this a good hack to use?

If you’re looking for a budget garden idea that breathes new life into old plastic, this flower arranging hack is a good one to try.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Rachael Smith)

‘The biggest benefit is that you’re upcycling and getting creative with something you already have at home. Repurposing an old plant pot is a simple, inexpensive way to reduce waste, while also creating a lovely, informal arrangement,’ says Lucy.

‘You can also experiment with different sizes and shapes of pots, depending on the vase or bowl you’re using. The only downside is that you’re limited by the existing drainage holes, so you have slightly less control over where you place each stem compared to a traditional flower frog.’

As Lucy points out, a flower frog offers a little more structure, with you able to position stems exactly where you want them. It’s also worth noting that flower frogs have a more subtle look than plastic posts. This hack simply wouldn’t work in a glass vase where you can see the brown or black plastic.

However, if you’re looking to save money or reuse plastic around your home rather than binning it, it is a good one.

alladaga Flower Frog Stainless Steel Pin Frog Flower Arrangement Holder £6.99 at Amazon UK A flower frog does give you more control on where you position your flowers - ideal if you have a specific design in mind. Habitat Habitat Stripe Ceramic Blue Vase With Wavy Handles £10 at Habitat UK If using a plant pot, use a ceramic vase so that your pot stays hidden. Taope Taope Floral Foam 3 Pcs £7.59 at Amazon UK Flower foam also allows for freedom when arranging your stems - just remember to wet it first.

Will you try this easy flower arranging hack for your next soiree