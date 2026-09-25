This underrated evergreen shrub provides gorgeous autumn fragrance – David Domoney says it's 'remarkable', and perfect for garden screening

Ever heard of Elaeagnus? Gardening expert and television presenter David Domoney thinks it’s one of the best evergreen shrubs you can plant for autumn scent.

There are plenty of autumn-flowering shrubs you can plant to keep your garden in bloom as the rest of the garden winds down for the year, but if you’re looking for a plant that retains its foliage all year round, Elaeagnus (also known as silverberry) might be the most underrated pick.

In David’s recent Instagram reel, he explains exactly why Elaeagnus is such a remarkable plant – and why it works a little differently from many other evergreen shrubs.

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We’re spoilt for choice when it comes to evergreen plants for borders, but Elaeagnus isn’t one you usually spot on a list of recommendations. David thinks it’s one of the best shrubs you can plant for autumn interest, though.

‘There are few plants that give so much all year round as this Elaeagnus [with its] beautiful evergreen variegated foliage,’ said David in his Instagram reel.

David’s talking about variegated varieties like Elaeagnus × submacrophylla 'Limelight', which you can buy from Crocus. But it isn’t just the foliage that steals the show – its seasonal cycle, David explains in the caption, is the opposite of many other evergreen shrubs, because it flowers in autumn and produces fruits in the spring.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Nahhan)

‘Fragrant flowers appear in autumn, rather than spring,’ David wrote in the caption. ‘They may be small and subtle, but their scent can be surprisingly powerful, and they can be valuable for late-flying pollinators.’

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Elaeagnus, then, is ideal if you’re looking for scented shrubs that will fill your garden with gorgeous fragrance during the autumn months. After that, you’ll spot a wave of fruit in the spring, which are often orange or red in colour.

'Elaeagnus is brilliant for autumn fragrance because several of the best evergreen types, especially Elaeagnus × ebbingei and E. pungens, flower in autumn, from September into November, with small, creamy-white flowers that release an intense, sweet perfume,' agrees Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres.

'The scent is strong enough to carry across the garden, yet the flowers themselves are modest and tucked into the foliage, so you get the perfume without a showy display.'

(Image credit: Getty Images / Esin Deniz)

Plus, Elaeagnus is really easy to look after, since it’s such a hardy shrub - and if you're looking for low-maintenance evergreen shrubs that provide privacy all year round, you'll want this one on your radar.

‘Elaeagnus is also a tough, adaptable shrub, making it particularly useful for hedging, screening and exposed gardens, including many coastal locations,’ David added.

The good news? You can plant Elaeagnus now.

'Pot-grown plants can be planted year-round as long as the ground isn’t frozen or waterlogged,' says Julian. 'Autumn planting is ideal because the soil is still warm and roots keep growing until winter, giving the shrub a head start for spring. Plant in well-drained soil, firm in well, water thoroughly, and mulch to protect the roots over winter.'

Planting kit

If you want to keep your garden smelling lovely this autumn and retain attractive foliage over the winter months, plant Elaeagnus now.