It's that exciting time of the year when we pour over bulb catalogues, deciding which varieties to buy for a beautiful display in our gardens come spring.

The big question, of course, is: how do we store these fabulous purchases when they start to arrive in the post? There tends to be a delay between receiving them and being able to plant bulbs. Many sell out fast, so you have to buy early to not be disappointed, or it might be you've just not got round to planting them up due to a busy schedule, or you're waiting for the right weather conditions.

I've rounded up some top tips on how you can store them safely until it's time to get them in the ground. With expert help, these are the various ways you can keep them dry and safe until you're ready to spend time planting them up.

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1. Inspect and clean

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It might be that you're also digging up existing bulbs to store as well as buying new bulb varieties to try out. If this is the case, then prepping them for storage is important too.

Richard Barker, horticultural expert and commercial director of LBS Horticulture explains, 'If you have harvested or dug up bulbs, discard any that feel soft, are damaged or diseased. Large clumps of dirt should be brushed off bulbs, but do not wash them unless they can dry out completely afterwards – you'll know when they're ready as the outer skins will feel firm and dry.'

2. Give them air

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Remember that your bulbs are living plants, something that Lucie Bradley, gardening and greenhouse expert at Harvst Automatic Watering explains well, 'In their bulb form they are simply in a state of dormancy. This means they are constantly taking in oxygen and releasing carbon dioxide together with some moisture.'

'Take them out of any plastic packaging or sealed bags and keep them somewhere dark and dry,' advises Chris Bonnett, founder of GardeningExpress.

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It's so important to give them access to air – never in an airtight container. 'Consider a mesh bag, open brown paper bags, cardboard boxes or wooden crates. If your bulbs aren’t kept somewhere with good air circulation then moisture will build up and the bulbs will rot over time,' Lucie adds.

3. Insulate them

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If you are going to wait awhile until you plant your new bulbs then it's not just about them having a good air supply. They need to be kept in the right state too, especially if you have a large number of them.

Richard explains, 'If you are stacking or packing boxes of bulbs, separate layers with vermiculite, sawdust or shredded newspaper to maintain airflow and cushion the bulbs. Layers should be kept shallow, with a maximum of one or two bulbs.'

4. Store in the right location

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'A dry shed, garage or cool cupboard should be suitable, provided it is protected from frost, damp and mice. Keep bulbs away from ripening fruit, too,' advises Richard.

Chris agrees, 'Ideally you want them in an environment that’s at a cool room temperature, rather than somewhere warm like a greenhouse.'

5. Don't forget about them!

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"Out of sight, out of mind" – except don't forget your bulbs are quietly waiting for the right outside conditions for you to burst into action and plant them. Write a note to yourself to keep checking them.

'Stored bulbs should be inspected every few weeks, and any bulbs that show signs of mould, rot, or feel as though they are turning soft should be discarded,' advises Richard.

'Try not to store them for longer than necessary; spring flowering bulbs are usually ready to go into the ground as soon as the conditions are suitable,' says Chris. 'Planting them nice and early also means you’ll be giving them time to develop a strong root system before winter.'

Bulb storage kit

QWORK Plastic Tree Labels, Hanging Tags, White, 300pcs £6.99 on Amazon It's important you make a note of what bulbs you have – it's easy to lose track once you've taken them out of their original packaging. These labels will go nicely around the top of a hessian or paper bag. Three sizes Dunelm Stacking Kitchen Storage Baskets, Green £9.99 at Amazon from £2 at Dunelm These plastic boxes are ideal for storing your bulbs in, they are incredibly airy and stackable. You could use the different colours to represent different parts of your garden – green for borders, blue for pots etc. Long lasting Nutley's Small 8.9oz Hessian Sacks, Pack of 10, 20 x 30cm £12.95 on Amazon Hessian sacks are perfect for bulb storage as they're strong and breathable. They allow air to circulate which prevents your bulbs from getting mouldy and starting to rot.

Give your bulbs some TLC when they arrive until you can plant them and they'll reward you with beautiful blooms come spring.