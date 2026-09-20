Martin and Shirlie Kemp have opted for this wildcard fruit to plant in their garden this month – it’s surprisingly easy to grow

Martin and Shirlie Kemp took to Instagram to reveal their latest growing endeavour - grapevines. And while this may sound like a more unusual choice of fruit to grow in the UK, with the right amount of care, it is entirely possible to grow your own bunches.

While grapes may seem like an odd choice considering the UK climate, they’re actually one of the best fruits to grow in pots and one of the best plants to grow up a pergola . Plus, with the UK’s climate predicted to get warmer due to climate change, gardeners may start to find growing and harvesting grapes easier and more plentiful.

The Kemps planted their new vines against a trellis structure this week. So, I asked a garden expert how it would fare, and whether we could do the same at home.

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Martin and Shirlie Kemp frequently share glimpses of their gorgeous garden on their home’s Instagram account @maisonnumber9 . On 15 September, the couple posted their latest endeavour, growing grapes, stating: ‘I know it’s a bit late to plant grapes, but they’re for next year.’

‘It’s absolutely fine to plant grapes at this time of year, as the soil is still warm and isn’t yet waterlogged. If we have a relatively dry winter, you can successfully plant throughout the season, but planting now gives the vines a good opportunity to establish themselves, and they should have a good chance of success,’ says Amber Tunney, Plant Buyer at Cherry Lane Garden Centres .

Amber also points to the trellis they’re growing the grapes on, stating that it will make a lovely garden display once established. However, she does warn that grapes can quickly become heavy, which may topple a delicate trellis.

‘A trellis is a lovely way to start the vines off and can create a really attractive feature. However, grapevines can fill out quite quickly, so over time they may find the structure becomes too small to support the fruit and weight of the vine,’ she says.

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‘During the summer, some foliage will also need to be removed to allow enough sunlight to reach the grapes and help them ripen. This can be easier to manage when vines are grown against a wire or wall, or over a larger trellis structure such as a gazebo.’

Can you grow grapes in the UK's climate?

In the video, Shirlie can be heard stating that they were planting the grapes in a south-facing area of the garden that gets plenty of sunlight. ‘It gets so hot,’ she says. And this is ideal as grapes prefer a south- or west-facing warm spot in your garden. They also need fertile, free-draining soil and plenty of space to grow and climb.

Plus, with meteorologists predicting the UK will see hotter summers, gardeners may find it easier to grow grapes with warmer temperatures predicted to be the new normal.

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‘Hotter summers can make it easier for grapes to ripen successfully in the UK. However, a sheltered position is still important, as extremely hot conditions can also put the plants under stress,’ says Amber

‘Provided winters don’t become significantly harsher, hardier grape varieties should continue to cope well with UK winters. Choosing the right variety and planting it in a sheltered spot will give the vine the best chance of thriving.’

Top tips for growing grapes

If you want to add growing grapes to your list of September garden jobs , you’re in luck as Amber has some top tips for growing this delicious fruit - whether you want a snack for your fruit bowl or have your own vino on your mind.

‘When choosing a vine, look for a strong, healthy plant and make sure you select a variety suited to what you want to grow, as there are different varieties for wine-making and eating,’ says Amber.

‘Varieties such as Phoenix, Boskoop Glory and Lakemont are good choices, as they have a strong tolerance to colder winters, good disease resistance and can produce good crops.

It’s also important to be patient, as grapevines can take a few years to establish and produce a good crop. In the first year, remove all fruit so the plant can focus its energy on establishing itself and ideally, do the same in the second year. By the third year, it is best to remove a few bunches as they begin to grow so the plant can focus its energy on producing a smaller quantity of good-quality, tasty fruit.’

Where to buy grapes

Growing grapes may sound a little difficult or even too exotic to achieve in the UK -but that's not the case! And as Martin and Shirlie prove, you still have time this month to get started.