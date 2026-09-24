5 evergreen ground cover plants that keep borders looking full of life when everything else dies back

During autumn and winter, our borders can look a little uninspiring and patchy. To combat this, you can fill them with evergreen plants to close up gaps.

Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres, explains, 'For evergreen ground cover that actually fills a border and keeps weeds down, you want plants that spread steadily but don’t run away.'

Not sure what to consider? Julian and our other gardening experts give their top five plants below.

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1. Bugleweed

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Bugleweed is a low-growing, quick-covering variety that works particularly well around shrubs and trees. It has bluey flowers from April to June and is a member of the mint family.

'Most varieties of bugleweed have glossy foliage that keeps its colour all year,' says Richard Barker, horticultural expert and commercial director of LBS Horticulture. 'If you live somewhere that experiences harsher winters or heavy snow, some varieties will behave like semi-evergreens, meaning that they may lose some leaves before bouncing back in spring. The leaves of bugleweed grow to form a dense carpet and can range in colour depending on the species being grown.'

Burgundy Glow is a lovely variety that has lilac/purple leaves and is very low maintenance; buy a 9cm pot to get started, £4.99, J.Parkers. For a hint of colour in the spring, consider Black Scallop for its dark, near-black leaves and deep blue flowers in the spring; £12.90 for a 9cm pot, Farmer Gracy.

2. Pachysandra

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'A great groundcover plant for shade or partial shade is the Pachysandra, which is as tough as they come and very adaptable to soil type,' says Nick Hamilton, owner of Barnsdale Gardens. 'I love the variety 'Green Carpet, with its fresh green leaves and its small spikes of white flowers in early summer.'

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Lucie Bradley, gardening and greenhouse expert at Easy Garden Irrigation, loves it too: 'Japanese spurge is a robust, low-growing, evergreen perennial ideal for tricky north-facing gardens as it thrives in partial to deep shade, growing very often in difficult spots where it’s hard to grow other plants.'



According to Lucie, if you want to introduce this into your garden borders, then anytime between September and November is great, as the soil will still be warm from the summer months whilst autumn rains will provide the moisture these plants need to help them establish quickly.

The most common variety has dark green leaves with serrated edges and loves sun and shade; you can buy a 9cm pot for £7.99 from Crocus.

3. Bergenia

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Bergenias have bold, paddle-shaped leaves; hence the other name it has: 'elephant's ears'. They are great for ground cover and flower with white, pale pink and magenta flowers from February to April.

'A shade-loving plant, Bergenia (elephant’s ears) gives big, glossy leaves that often colour bronze in winter, plus spring flowers, and it’s tough enough for tricky spots,' says Julian.

Also good in rock gardens, we like the Rosi Klose variety for its pink flowers, £9.99 for a 2-litre pot, GardeningExpress. The white version has really pretty flowers that stand out well against the leaves: Bressingham White, £11.99 for a 2-litre pot, GardeningExpress.

4. Vinca minor (lesser periwinkle)

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Vinca minor, or lesser periwinkle as it's also called, is another great evergreen that produces flowers during the spring months.

'It's a classic: glossy evergreen leaves, blue or white flowers in spring, and it copes well in dry shade,' says Julian.

Richard adds, 'Periwinkle is a tough plant that can thrive in all but the most extreme soil, and it makes for a good ground cover plant. Although not as invasive as greater periwinkle, lesser periwinkle can still escape your garden to grow in other places, so it should be cut back regularly.'

For a pop of purple, choose the Bowles' Variety, from £11.99, Thompson & Morgan. It's great for encouraging spreading over areas nothing else will grow on. For superb colour, consider Illumination, £12.99 for a 1 litre pot, GardeningExpress. This special variety has golden variegated foliage and mauve-blue flowers in spring and early summer.

5. Creeping phlox

(Image credit: Alamy/David Winger)

'Creeping phlox is an evergreen perennial that will retain its low-growing mat of foliage through winter,' shares Richard. 'The needle-like leaves of the plant usually stay green all year, but cold winter winds can make small areas of the leaves turn brown. In spring, the plant produces a colourful carpet of star-shaped flowers, and as it forms a tight-growing mat it naturally suppresses weeds.'

Perhaps one of our favourites for its beautiful colours, creeping phlox is a perennial herbaceous plant that can be planted underneath trees and shrubs this autumn.

The Bavaria variety is super pretty with its white flowers that have a purple centre, from £8.99 for a 9cm pot, Crocus. The evergreen foliage and ease of spread doubled with stunning colours, are what you get with the creeping phlox collection, from £8.99, Dobies. You get a variety of colours, and they come as plug plants.

Shopping essentials

Includes minerals Miracle Gro Peat Free Premium Moisture Control Compost, 40 litres £8.50 on Amazon Lock in moisture with this peat free compost that has vital minerals and trace elements. It helps to maintain plant health and give them a great start. Great value Verve Brown Small Mulch, 50 litres £5 at B&Q Enhance the soil structure where you're planting your evergreens, this mulch also releases nutrients and holds moisture. Aids root growth Rootgrow Mycorrhizal Fungi, 360g £12.27 on Amazon This really gives your plants a helping hand and encourages really strong roots, perfect for evergreen plants. Works on any plant type too.

Investing in evergreen ground cover plants now will transform your garden, ready for next year – and give you some colour too – and suppress weeds, which we love! Check out our top five and see which you love the best.