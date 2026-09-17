5 pretty flowers that continue to bloom right into December – these varieties just keep the colour coming

With the leaves slowly starting to fall and a slight chill in the air, autumn isn't far away. After a summer full of colour, we can miss those wonderful flowers in shades and tones that lift our gardens up visually.

For those who love more year-round colour, we've asked our gardening experts how we can keep our gardens looking fabulous with beautiful flowers that will continue to bloom as we approach December (and dare I say it, Christmas).

'For colour that lasts into December, you’re really looking at a mix of hardy winter bedding, late perennials and a few shrubs that genuinely keep going,' says Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres.

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1. Winter pansies (and violas)

(Image credit: Getty Images/Tom Meaker)

Pansies are ideal for that stunning display of colour that will transform your garden after the summer varieties fade.

Julian agrees, 'Pansies and violas are the workhorses here; they’ll flower through most winters, especially in pots or sheltered borders, and just need deadheading to keep them tidy.'

September is a great month to get them established. 'Adding these to your garden now will allow them to quickly establish a strong root system whilst the soil is still warm; this will help them to thrive all the way through autumn, winter and into the following spring,' advises Lucie Bradley, gardening and greenhouse expert at Easy Garden Irrigation. 'Whilst they appear to flower almost continuously, they will actually pause when there is extremely frosty or snowy weather and start to produce new blooms as soon as warmer temperatures return.'

There are plenty of pansies and violas around to buy at the moment; we particularly love the lilacs of the Matrix mix Ocean Breeze trays from J. Parkers, prices start from £11.99 for 40. For a more classic multicoloured look, Thompson & Morgan's Matrix mix, from £7.79 for six plug plants, will give you yellows, whites, reds, and oranges.

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2. Hellebores

(Image credit: Getty Images/Nik Cain)

There's something rather wonderful about hellebores – their unusual cup-shaped flowers in whites, pinks and reds are a great addition over these duller months.

'Hellebores can be planted from October right until March, but if you’re aiming for them to bloom into December, try to plant in early autumn to give the plants a chance to establish before flowering,' suggests Chris Bennett, founder of GardeningExpress.

'They tolerate cold well and provide the garden with colour and structure. Plant them in rich, well-drained soil and in partial shade and keep them watered during their first growing season. In late winter, remove any old foliage to show off the emerging flowers.'

If you're a purist, then the white variety will be perfect: hellebore Christmas Carol, from £10, Thompson & Morgan, or pick the pretty pink helleborus Viv 'Valeria' that's so loved, £15.99, GardeningExpress.

3. Cyclamen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cyclamen are the gift that keeps on giving; they last for years, can live indoors, and add beautiful flowering displays. The best time to plant them is during September to October.

'They thrive in cool, sheltered conditions, so they can be particularly effective if planted beneath trees or in sheltered containers', advises Chris. 'They’re great for adding colour into the garden in winter as delicate blooms stand out well against cool weather foliage. Be mindful not to overwater, especially once the plant is established, as this can cause the tubers to rot.'

Colours include rose pink, bright pink, magenta and whites with a hint of colour. We love the hederifolium variety with its pretty marbled leaves and pale pink flowers, £12.99 for a 9cm pot, Crocus. If you can't decide on a colour, opt for a choice of three – Amazon have a white, pink and magenta pack of three 9cm pots for £15.95.

4. Camellia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Camellias are evergreen shrubs that produce rose-like blooms in red, pink, white, and butter yellow.

'If you have space for a shrub, Camellia × vernalis ‘Yuletide’ is superb over the festive period, coated in red and gold flowers from November into January,' suggests Julian.

'They will set their flower buds in late summer, so will need to be watered consistently at this time so the buds do not dry up and drop off,' says Richard Barker, horticultural expert and commercial director at LBS Horticulture. 'The plant needs to be kept in partial shade and sheltered from harsh, direct morning sun, as this can scorch the buds. If there are any harsh frosts, the plant will need to be covered with horticultural fleece overnight.'

Another variety that blooms up to December is 1001 Summer Nights, which has coral-coloured flowers, from £29.99 at Dobies.

5. Mahonia japonica

(Image credit: Alamy)

'No matter what the weather, this low-maintenance shrub will provide colour in your garden when other flowers have faded and do so with minimal intervention,' says Lucie.

It's an upright shrub with distinctive spiky leaves and clusters of bright yellow blooms; it can grow up to a height of two metres when it reaches maturity.

Another bonus is that it's drought tolerant, Lucie adds, 'After the first couple of years this adaptable shrub rarely needs feeding, is untroubled by most pests and diseases and only needs you to prune away unruly growth means it virtually thrives on neglect yet rewards you with interest and form all year round.'

If you like the idea of yellow blooms this autumn, then you can buy your Mahonia japonica from Thompson & Morgan, from £12.99 for a 9cm pot.

Shopping essentials

Ribbed design Garden Hanging Basket 30cm, Terracotta Round with Planting Insert £12.98 at Thompson & Morga Pansies and violas look great in hanging baskets, this terracotta design is weatherproof and has a removable slotted insert for drainage, airflow an plant root support. Fleece jackets Extra Thick Protection Fleece Plant Jackets, Set of 3 Was £7.99, now £3.99 at GardeningExpress These 30gsm fleece jackets are excellent insulation against frost and harsh weather. You simply slip them over your plants/shrubs and tighten the drawstring. Stainless steel Hand Trowel Set £10.99 on Amazon This set of two consists of one wider trowel with measurement markings and the second is narrower. Both will help with planting, weeding and breaking up soil.

Now is the perfect time to start looking for some amazing flowering plants that will give you colour and interest from now until December.